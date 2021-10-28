The Hash Corporation Announces Ontario Cannabis Store Product Listings

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) (OTC: REZNF) (“HashCo” or the “Company”), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that has received product listings from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) for its craft-style Gold Seal Hash and Cold Tumbled Resin. The two high quality nostalgic hash products are now available online at ocs.ca and through an expanding number of Ontario retail locations.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada and the only online retailer and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis in Ontario. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All of Ontario’s Licensed Retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

“These, our first product listings, mark the achievement of another significant milestone for us and should come as welcome news for Ontario consumers with an appetite for authentic, traditional hashish tastes, smells, and experiences,” said Chris Savoie, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of HashCo.

About The Hash Corporation

The Hash Corporation (“HashCo”) is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

