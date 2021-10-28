H2O Innovation Wins the Out of Quebec Outreach Award at the 2021 Fidéïdes Gala of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quebec

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce it is the recipient of the Out of Quebec Outreach award at the 2021 Fidéïdes Gala presented yesterday by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quebec, at the Quebec Congress Centre.



The Fidéïdes Gala is a recognized and highly esteemed event in the business community of the greater Quebec City, including Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches. It rewards companies that have stood out over the past year by their exceptional business performance. The category in which H 2 O Innovation has won the highest honors recognizes companies whom, through their organization, work, involvement and achievements, have distinguished themselves outside of the Province of Quebec and have made it possible to raise awareness of the Capitale-Nationale region because of a significant event over the past year.

Despite the global pandemic, H 2 O Innovation has had a remarkable year, including winning the prestigious Water Company of the Year award and completing two acquisitions abroad. “We couldn't be prouder to have won this award in the province of Quebec City, where it all began 21 years ago! Over the years, we have been able to achieve ambitious objectives, address many challenges, face the unpredictable adversity of the pandemic, build an exceptional team and continue to serve a growing clientele in Canada, the United States and internationally through a network of more than 100 passionate, competent and loyal distributors exporting our products to more than 75 countries. This recognition highlights our work and our desire to cross new frontiers promoting our innovative products and contributing to solving the issue of the millennium: water,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

