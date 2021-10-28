GBT to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4

Company to also host R&D Day on Thursday, November 11 in New York City and via video webcast

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results and to provide a general business update. To participate in the conference call, please dial 855-327-6838 (domestic) or +1 604-235-2082 (international). A live audio webcast can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. The archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.

The company will also host its R&D Day to provide an update to the investment community on Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, the growing body of real-world experience with the product and GBT’s R&D pipeline, including inclacumab and GBT021601 (GBT601). The event will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. A live video webcast can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. The archived video webcast will be available for three months following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next-generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of potential treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

