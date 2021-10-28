Aemetis Signs Agreement with $2 Billion Global Construction Firm CTCI to Provide Engineering for its Carbon Zero Renewable Jet and Diesel Plant

CTCI America to provide proven expertise and engineering services at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant in Riverbank, California



CUPERTINO, CA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today it entered into an agreement with engineering and construction firm CTCI America to conduct permitting and engineering work for the Carbon Zero renewable jet/diesel plant to be built in Riverbank, California. CTCI America is a subsidiary of CTCI Corp., a $2 billion revenues Engineering, Procurement and Construction firm with extensive high technology and energy industry project engineering and construction experience.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero plant is being developed at a former U.S. Army ammunition production facility. The process design uses waste wood to produce cellulosic hydrogen with a below zero carbon intensity, which is combined with renewable oils and zero carbon intensity hydroelectric electricity to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel. The plant will have an initial capacity of 45 million gallons per year, with engineering and other development work underway for expansion to 90 million gallons per year.

“As we complete the permitting and engineering for the Riverbank renewable jet/diesel plant, we are fortunate to have built a team of engineers and construction companies with experience in building renewable diesel plants in California,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “There are a limited number of firms with an ability to execute on large scale renewable fuels projects within California’s environmental requirements. We are pleased to be able to work with a world-class firm such as CTCI to provide engineering for permitting and construction.”

“CTCI brings extensive relevant experience to the Aemetis sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant,” stated Patrick Jameson, President of CTCI America. “We are currently the EPC constructing a renewable diesel plant in California. We look forward to working with Aemetis for engineering and construction of the Carbon Zero plant.”

Aemetis recently signed an agreement with Delta Air Lines to supply 250 million gallons of blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel under a 10-year supply agreement that will generate an estimated $1 billion of revenues.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

