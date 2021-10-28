Worldwide Pouches Industry to 2028 - Featuring Goglio, ProAmpac and Smurfit Kappa Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Bioplastics), By Treatment Type (Aseptic, Standard), By Product (Flat, Stand-up), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pouches market size is expected to reach USD 55.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf appealing, and lightweight packaging by end-use industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and home care, is likely to fuel market growth.



Pouches demand lesser material, energy, and water during their manufacturing and thus prove to be significantly less expensive than rigid packaging solutions. In addition, lightweight and flexibility attribute for their lower transportation cost, due to which Consumer Products (CPG) companies are increasingly opting for pouches over rigid tubes, containers, and boxes.



Flat pouches occupy lesser space in retail outlets and can be easily stacked upon each other; thus, more products can be displayed as compared to other packaging types. Furthermore, standup pouches on retail shelves prove to be more appealing to the consumers, and the packaging format also has a higher surface area on which high-quality graphics are printed, owing to which the product type easily grabs customer attention in retail outlets as compared to bottles and boxes.



Various closures such as a zipper, spout, and tear notch are utilized in pouches, which provide convenience in pouch opening and closing. In addition, the product is usually made up of plastic composite films, paper, and aluminum laminates that provide a strong barrier against moisture, light, odor, and bacteria due to which food and beverages are increasingly offered in the packaging.



The increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products and growing on the go food consumption trend owing to the changing lifestyle is expected to augment growth to the market in the forecast period.



In addition, due to features including portability and lower product weight, pouches are the preferred packaging format for baby food products. The increasing working women population across the world is principally driving the demand for packaged baby food, which in turn is expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.



Pouches Market Report Highlights

The food and beverage end-use segment accounted for a share of 55.3% in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to its wide scale incorporation of the product for the packaging of dairy, snacks, sauces, confectionery, beverages, and other food products.

The aseptic treatment type segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion in 2027. Aseptic treatment type ensures that the product is free from bacteria and eliminates the need for refrigeration and thus proves to be cost-efficient.

The stand-up type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of stand-up product type due to their marketing advantages and convenience of use are attributing to the growth of the segment.

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid growing packaged food industry and rising penetration of organized retail.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of domestic as well as global players. key players are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their manufacturing capabilities and geographical footprints..

