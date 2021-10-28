Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Mondelēz International Select 15 HBCU Students for Inaugural Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Mondelēz International, Inc. announced today the selection of the inaugural cohort of the newly formed Mondelēz International HBCU Scholarship program. The Mondelēz International Scholars are selected students from TMCF member-schools, which are America’s publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Mondelēz International will contribute $3 million in scholarships, immersion/bootcamps and professional development to TMCF over the next four years to increase higher education access and completion among minority students and underserved communities and to support educational programs that prepare HBCU students for success in corporate careers.

The core of this partnership is the Mondelēz International HBCU Scholarship, a 4-year needs-based scholarship for students attending TMCF member-schools. The Mondelēz International Scholars were selected after an intensive application process. The inaugural cohort, who are college first-year students, will each receive up to $9,000 in scholarships per year for four years. Further, in addition to scholarships, immersion programs, and professional development, scholars will have opportunities to secure internships and full-time employment after graduation.

“This exciting partnership with Mondelēz International is another example of the diverse set of global partners that value and want to make long-term investments in the development and success of HBCU students through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “We applaud their commitment to the Black College community.”

Jamey Martin, Lead of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, NA at Mondelēz International said, “We are tremendously proud of the MDLZ/Thurgood Marshall scholarship recipients. After all of their hard work and dedication to their education, we are honored to support them on their journey!”

The inaugural Mondelēz International Scholars are:

Alcorn State University

• Taylor Robinson

Florida A&M University

• Cameron Boyd

Howard University

• Jada Crockett

• Michael Davis

• Naysa Harraway

• Darin Johnson

• Alexis Thomas

Morgan State University

• Nadia Quartey

North Carolina A&T State University

• Maya Brobbey

• Jordan Hudson

• Ayanna Humphries

Southern University and A&M College

• Charia Ratliff

Texas Southern University

• Autumne Robinson

Tuskegee University

• Chase Kimble

Winston-Salem State University

• Denay Cuffee

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

