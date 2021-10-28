Stephen E. Browning Joins Hill International, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has hired Stephen E. Browning, PE, as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader. Browning will work with Hill’s regional leaders across the U.S. to capture and execute program and project management assignments for U.S. Federal Government agencies, including long-term Hill clients such as the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Energy (DOE), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), among others, as well as cultivate relationships with new Federal clients.



Browning comes to Hill with more than 30 years of experience in Federal project management, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, National Federal Market Lead with Michael Baker. Prior to Michael Baker, Browning held the positions of Program Executive, DOE Legacy Management Program with Navarro Research and Engineering, Client Account Executive and Senior Vice President with CH2M Hill/Jacobs, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Senior Vice President with Weston Solutions, Director of Programs and Senior Vice President with MWH Global, and Chief of Military Programs and Senior Executive Service for USACE. Highlights of his career include leading the reconstruction of national infrastructure across Iraq under the Coalition Provisional Authority’s $12.6 billion reconstruction program. Browning’s leadership of the program was recognized by the “Service To America Award for National Security and International Affairs.”

Browning holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. He is also a graduate of Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program and Johns Hopkins University’s National Security Studies Program. He is a Senior Executive Fellow of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and a registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota.

Browning’s specific responsibilities will include identifying opportunities, partnering with Federal agencies and owners, identifying market trends to better serve clients and grow Hill’s business, assessing staffing and teaming capabilities, recruiting subordinate team members, and overseeing Hill’s program, project, and construction management services for Federal clients. Browning will answer directly to Michael B. Smith, Hill’s President, Americas.

“Stephen comes to Hill as an accomplished leader of Federal programs and projects and a recognized subject matter expert in the field,” says Smith. “His leadership and insights will bring tangible benefits to all our Federal clients and will help us grow our Federal business exponentially.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “The U.S. Federal government has been a valued client of our company almost since Hill’s founding more than 45 years ago. Stephen’s arrival at Hill signals the growth of the many trusted partnerships we have developed with GSA, USACE, and other agencies, owners, and departments, and, we are confident, of many new relationships to come.”

