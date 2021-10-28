Paper Cups Market Size to Worth Around US$ 9.2 Billion by 2030

Berlin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper cups market size was valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2020. The paper cups are made of cardboard and are disposable in nature. The paper cups are extensively used for the packaging and serving hot and cold beverages across the globe. The paper cups have a low-density polyethylene coating that helps to retain the original taste and aroma of the beverage. The rising concerns regarding the plastic wastes accumulation is a major factor that propels the demand for the paper cups across the global market. Moreover, the rising penetration of quick services restaurants along with the rising demand for the home deliveries is boosting the adoption of paper cups. The changing consumption habits, rising urban population and busy and hectic schedule of the consumers are driving the growth of the global paper cups market.



Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1310

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising penetration of coffee chains and quick service restaurants

Changing lifestyle of the consumers

Busy and hectic schedule of the consumers

Rising penetration of home delivery platforms

Rapidly growing food and beverages industry

Increasing government initiatives to reduces plastic wastes

Rising consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene

Development of organic, compostable, and bio-degradable paper cups

Scope of the Paper Cups Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size US$ 5.5 billion in 2020 Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030 Latest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Companies Mentioned International Paper Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC., Kap Cones Pvt. Ltd., Benders Paper Cups, Shanghai Xinyu Paper Cup Co. Ltd., Dart Container Corporation, Konie Cups International, Eco-Products Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2019, Genomelabs Bio Pvt. Ltd. introduced bio-degradable and environmental friendly paper cup named Eat Cup. The cup is edible as it is made from natural grain products.





Regional Snapshots

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific was the dominating paper cups market in 2020. The Asia Pacific region is the home to the largest global population that gradually fosters the demand for the various food and beverages products among the population. Further, the increased consumption of hot beverages like tea and coffee is positively impacting the consumption of paper cups in the region. The rising penetration of coffee chains like Starbucks is boosting the paper cups consumption in the region. The revenues of the Starbucks quadrupled in the Asia Pacific region in the past decade. The consumption of soft drinks is estimated to rise in the region. According to Varun Beverages, bottling partner of PepsiCo in India, the consumption of soft drinks is estimated to be doubled by the end of 2021 as compared to the consumption in the year 2019. Hence, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

North America is the second largest market for the paper cups. This is due to the increased penetration of fast-food chains such as Subway, KFC, and Domino’s that commonly offers soft drinks in its daily affordable meal. Furthermore, the on-the-go consumption of beverages is growing in the region owing to rise in the number of employment that leads to a busy and hectic schedule of the consumers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers - The rising number of institutions and commercial spaces in the developing regions is a significant driver of the paper cups market growth. The introduction of compostable and bio-degradable paper cups is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Restraints - Availability of plastic cups at a cheaper price than the paper cups is a major restraining factor that discourages the small beverage vendors to adopt paper cups. Further the single use feature of the paper cups is a major restraining factor. The paper cups require a huge energy for manufacturing and it is disposed only after a single use.

Opportunities - The rising popularity of organic paper cup is gaining rapid traction in the developed markets like Europe. The increased consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene and environmental issues is expected to drive the demand for the organic paper cups in the forthcoming years.

Ask her for Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1310

Report Highlights

By type, the cold paper cups segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic market owing to the rising demand and consumption of soft drinks in the major Asia countries like India. The Varun Beverages forecasted the consumption of soft drinks to be doubled in 2021 from 2019.





By wall type, the double walled segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the double wall used in the paper cup that facilitates comfortable grip to the consumers while serving hot temperature drinks like hot chocolate, tea, and coffee. The increased consumption of hot beverages in the large market like Asia Pacific has significantly contributed to the segment growth.





By end-user, the institution segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising development of various institutions like schools and colleges in the underdeveloped and developing nations. Paper cups are extensively used for serving drinkable water and other beverages to the students in the institutions.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

By Wall Type

Single Walled

Double Walled

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Household





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1310

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R