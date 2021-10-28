Levy’s Teams With Guitars 4 Vets on Veterans Day

Tampa, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, FL – They say laughter is the best medicine. But for many veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), musical instruments are truly the best medicine. With this in mind, and in honor of Veterans Day, Levy's®, an iconic music brand known for high-quality guitar straps, partnered with Guitars 4 Vets to honor the faithful service of military men and women with two signature “G4V” straps.

Guitars 4 Vets, founded in 2006, and which calls many musicians including Tommy Emmanuel among its ambassadors, is dedicated to providing free guitars, lessons and accessories to veterans struggling with PTSD, physical injuries and other emotional distress as a means of therapeutic healing.

According to several sources, including research published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, music therapy has shown positive results in veterans suffering from PTSD. Guitars 4 Vets was specifically founded on the belief that music therapy can help veterans, as co-founder Patrick Nettesheim witnessed from many veterans firsthand, and is evidenced in its slogan, “The Healing Power of Music in the Hands of Heroes.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Levy's again this year to continue to support veterans and bring the healing power of music to our nation’s heroes,” said Patrick Nettesheim, Co-Founder, Guitars 4 Vets.



Crafted in Nova Scotia, Canada, the G4V signature straps (MPG4V-007, MPG4V-005-pictured) are constructed of strong, lightweight polyester and feature a custom dye-sublimation printed “G4V” logo design with black backing. Stylish, arrow-shaped, genuine chrome tan leather on both ends contain pin hole stitching to prevent stretching and feature debossed G4V” and Levy’s logos. The strap measures 2” wide and will adjust to a maximum of 65” in length by virtue of its tri-glide sliding adjustment

“Levy's is proud to partner with Guitars for Vets,” stated Crystal Morris, Founder and CEO of Gator Co., parent company of Levy's. “Their mission of bringing the healing power of music to our nation's heroes aligns with our values and the importance of supporting our communities.”



Since 1973, Levy's has been a leading manufacturer of guitar straps, gig bags, musical accessories, and other instrument straps. Crafted in Canada and inspired by generations of musicians, our mission is to create one-of-a-kind, beautiful, cutting-edge designs for every musician. Levy's is an iconic brand that focuses on premium materials, innovation, attention to detail, superior customer service and commitment to the highest quality craftsmanship.



Guitars for Vets has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD, and other emotional distress a unique therapeutic alternative. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers. www.Guitars4Vets.org

