Perpetual Industries Opens Its New Indiana Facility and Corporate Headquarters

AUBURN, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) is proud to announce it has moved into a new corporate facility in Auburn, Indiana. This impressive 22,000-square-foot facility, which serves as the Company’s new corporate headquarters, will give Perpetual more space to meet the growing demands of its research and development projects, as well as room to execute a large-scale Bitcoin mining center expansion for its cryptocurrency division.

“We have seen significant growth in the operation of our divisions over the past couple of years. It made sense to increase our space to maximize the Company’s return on assets and capitalize on the fast-growing blockchain ecosystem with our data center expansion,” said CEO Brent Bedford.

The newly renovated, stand-alone facility is strategically located in Auburn, Indiana, a hotbed for manufacturing and technology with access to abundant power sources.

This expansion comes less than a year after Perpetual Industries closed two key acquisitions, which now form powerful synergistic subsidiaries and divisions of the Company, increasing its footprint across multiple rapidly growing markets and expanding its diverse revenue streams. In addition, the Company is working on the development of solutions to integrate the powerful capabilities of disruptive blockchain technology.

Perpetual’s new office is located at 2193 Rotunda Dr., Auburn, Indiana 46706. Visit the Company’s contact page to see more information about the new facility or email info@perpetualindustries.com .

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to “perpetuate industry” by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company’s core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications. For more information about Perpetual and its divisions, please visit www.perpetualindustries.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

