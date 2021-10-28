Blue Star Foods Corp. CEO John Keeler Addresses Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations

Discusses Building Resiliency in Fish Trade Supply Chain with Aquaculture Production

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (OTC: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, CEO, John Keeler, participated in a forum hosted by The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. In the public forum, Mr. Keeler discussed the critical role land-based aquaculture systems can have in building a sustainable, resilient supply chain in the fishing industry.

In an FAO Working Session on the World Fish Trade, Mr. Keeler shared his experience navigating industry-wide challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change on traditional fisheries. As a leader in the food industry, Mr. Keeler provided examples of how the fishing industry, and Blue Star specifically, has adapted with land-based aquaculture systems, which are less affected by external factors than traditional fisheries.

“At Blue Star, we believe that Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is the future of our industry,” commented John Keeler, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Star Foods, Corp. “I was honored and privileged to share our experience and world views of the fishing industry on the international stage. The COVID-19 pandemic, the changing climate and current supply chain challenges highlight the need for a dramatic shift in how seafood is farmed. We are working diligently to accelerate the production of high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood by developing our first-full scale system in British Columbia. Large scale production facilities are paramount to meeting the growing, global demand for seafood and ours is being based on a proven, proof-of-concept facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years.”

The full session, “Sustainable and Resilient Fisheries & Aquaculture under WTO,” is available at: YouTube.

