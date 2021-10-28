EMCORE’s New SDI170 IMU Achieves Early Success with Initial Shipments to U.S. and International Customers

ALHAMBRA, CA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that its new SDI170 MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Tactical Grade Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has achieved enthusiastic market reception and early technical success. Initial low-rate production units have been confirmed by U.S. and international customers to be seamless form, fit, and function replacements for the HG1700-AG58 Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG) IMU.



Customer testing of the SDI170 IMU has been resoundingly positive. “The parameters of the SDI170 tested are satisfactory. All the parameters (noise, bias stability and repeatability, scale factor repeatability, misalignment repeatability) are in the range of specification of the SDI170,” reported a key customer that performed extensive testing. “We found that the SDI170’s interfaces are exactly compatible with the HG1700. In our tests, we were able to directly use the previously prepared mechanical interfaces, cabling, and data acquisition software for the HG1700.”

“We are extremely pleased that our customers have reported that the SDI170 production units have met all their requirements for compatibility and performance,” said Albert Lu, EMCORE’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace and Defense. “We had high expectations this would be the case following EMCORE’s completion of extensive internal DVT (Design Verification Testing) of the SDI170 before its introduction in April 2021 to confirm compatibility to replace legacy products.”

EMCORE is currently completing an extended qualification ahead of full-rate production scheduled for release in November. In addition, a memorandum of understanding was recently achieved with a key international customer for a significant volume of units -- upon completion of customer qualification, deliveries are expected to begin in 2022.

For further information and specifications on EMCORE’s SDI170 IMU and our complete line of navigation products, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, navigation, fiber optic communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

