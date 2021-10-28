Mullen Adds Vehicle Engineering and Homologation Expertise to Drive Efficiency and Decrease Time to Market

BREA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today the hiring of Corry Davis as Vice President of Vehicle Integration and Homologation and GT Martinez as the Director of Certification & Homologation.

Both Davis and Martinez bring over 30 years of expertise in vehicle engineering and homologation experience and are positioned to accelerate Mullen’s manufacturing efforts as progress begins on the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi. Both individuals will also play critical roles in the next stage of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, which will begin engineering validation in early 2022, as the FIVE production program starts.

With over 17 years of engineering and management experience, Davis is a highly accomplished and results-driven professional. Davis has held engineering leadership positions at multiple small vehicles and specialty manufacturers and has a specialized technical background in electric traction systems and vehicle integration. Having worked as a technical expert in component development and EV integration for automotive manufacturers in the United States, China, Korea and India. Davis brings a large network of global industry experts, as well as a wealth of knowledge of electric drive system technology and full vehicle development, validation, and proven design methodologies.

Martinez is a homologation expert with decades of proven experience in certifying mobility vehicles and components /systems, thereby enabling companies to bring their concepts to market successfully. Martinez specializes in global safety standards and regulatory requirements and is skilled at developing internal regulatory metrics that drive and engage the engineering team while educating them on the importance of designing a global vehicle compliant product. In addition to his experience in global homologation, Martinez has vast experience in automated tooling design, manufacturing, procurement, and program management which has allowed for a greater ability to drive success within the project. Martinez will plan, implement, and manage all aspects of regulatory compliance at Mullen.

“We are working on delivering our first EV Cargo Vans to market in Q2 2022 and Corry and GT are key to our efforts,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Both Corry and GT bring a wealth of experience that complements our team. I’m very pleased with our progress. Everyone is focused in on bringing the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van to market. Our goal is to be timely and efficient with our EV products while also being fiscal responsible for our shareholders and customers.”

Mullen will unveil its very first electric vehicle, the FIVE Crossover, in less than a month at the upcoming LA Auto Show on Nov. 17, 2021. Mullen will continue to display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery, and charging technologies in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in the USA, the Mullen FIVE is built on an EV Crossover skateboard platform with multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly Different™ and exciting to experience. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and the proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com



For more information, please visit https://www.mullenusa.com/ .

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachments