Berkshire Grey Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and to provide a business update.



Berkshire Grey Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-855-639-2214 or 1-409-216-0598

Conference ID: 4665177

Live webcast (listen only): https://ir.berkshiregrey.com/news-events

The conference call available for replay on Berkshire Grey’s investor relations website at ir.berkshiregrey.com or by calling 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay ID number 4665177.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Sara Buda

VP Investor Relations, Berkshire Grey

ir@berkshiregrey.com