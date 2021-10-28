OASIS Corporate Housing Hires Debbie Maupin as EVP of Global Accounts

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maupin brings with her over 30 years of management experience and an extensive background in operations, business development, corporate relocation, and vendor management. Maupin served as President of Global Operations for Graebel Relocation, VP of Agency Relations and Development for North American Logistics, VP of Sales for SIRVA, Beltmann, and Burnham, and Director of Business Solutions and Innovation for Lexicon Relocation. Maupin was responsible for building and managing her own moving and storage company as an agent for North American Van Lines for 10 years before merging it with another large multi-location agency.

In addition to Debbie's impressive experience, she has always been highly respected by the leadership team of Oasis, where there has been a long-standing relationship. Oasis is delighted to have Debbie join the team and looks forward to the possibilities this brings to the company. Maupin was the recipient of the Small Business of the Year Award by the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Award for Women in Business by the American Association of University Women. Steve Frey, President, and CEO of OASIS Corporate Housing, said, "This is a big addition for us. Debbie is someone I have known for many years, and she has always believed in us. She was our biggest supporter, and she helped grow Oasis into an international company long before working for us."

Excited to join OASIS Corporate Housing, Maupin said, "I am thrilled to be joining the Oasis team and excited to be returning to the industry with such a dynamic organization. I look forward to working with everyone at Oasis as we continue to expand our footprint while providing excellent service to our global customers."

OASIS Corporate Housing specializes in providing luxury living for business travelers. Oasis Corporate Housing is a global provider of temporary furnished and all-inclusive rentals (Corporate Housing) for relocations, assignments, projects, entertainment companies on location, ALE / Insurance housing, and individuals. Oasis is a GSA-approved contractor holder for our government customers. Our corporate housing accommodations typically include a fully furnished apartment with complete housewares, kitchenware, linens, electronics, cable, high-speed internet, and phone. All you do is arrive and enjoy. This is temporary living made easy!

For more information, contact Steve Frey at 813-416-0294.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.