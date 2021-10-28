Jones Soda Expands Retail Footprint with Meijer Distribution Agreement

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced a key expansion of its retail footprint with the addition of 210 Meijer stores in six Midwest states. The agreement adds a new marquee regional retailer to Jones Soda’s portfolio.



All 210 Meijer stores involved in the agreement are carrying Jones Soda’s top five flavors, including Berry Lemonade, Cream Soda, Green Apple, Orange and Root Beer. More than one-third are also stocking Blue Bubble Gum Soda, Watermelon Soda, and the Company’s limited-edition series of Special Release flavors that change twice a year.

Meijer also has the option to add Jones Soda 4-packs, as well as the 12-count Variety Packs introduced earlier this year, to support the rise in multi-pack purchases that has accelerated during the pandemic. Both those multi-packs and Jones Soda’s new augmented reality label series provide opportunities for retailers to drive incremental sales and increase basket sizes.

“We had a strong relationship with Meijer from 2004 to 2016 when we had fewer flavors, fewer pack choices, and a much lower marketing profile than we have today,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “By restoring our presence in Meijer stores, this new agreement gives us an important channel for continuing to build our brand, helping us meet our growth targets, and positioning the company for long-term success.”

Initial shipments reached Meijer shelves this month, bringing Jones Soda to Meijer customers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

