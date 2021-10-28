TowneBank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $50.40 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $34.46 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



"TowneBank had another successful quarter highlighted by solid organic loan growth despite headwinds from historically low levels of line utilization. Our credit quality metrics are excellent, and our Company is poised to capitalize on growth opportunities across our markets. The strong momentum in our fee-based businesses continued during the quarter as we explore additional strategies to accelerate noninterest income growth," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020:

Total revenues were $170.08 million, a decrease of $22.06 million, or 11.48%. This year-over-year decrease was driven by a 2020 gain on the sale of Red Sky Travel Insurance ("Red Sky"), totaling $17.63 million.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP), were $63.65 million, an increase of $7.37 million, or 13.09%, excluding the 2020 gain on sale of Red Sky.

Loans held for investment were $9.30 billion, a decrease of $0.47 billion, or 4.84%, from September 30, 2020, and $0.13 billion, or 1.34%, from June 30, 2021. Excluding the decline in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), loans held for investment increased $378.69 million, or 4.37%, compared to September 30, 2020, and $147.41 million, or 6.57%, on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. Total loans at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 included $0.25 billion, $1.10 billion, and $0.52 billion, respectively, of PPP loans.

Total deposits were $13.01 billion, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 11.18% compared to prior year and $0.05 billion, or 1.51% on an annualized basis, from June 30, 2021.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 20.85%, to $5.39 billion, representing 41.45% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.17%, on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 10.68% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 15.27% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.76% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.78%.

Nonperforming assets were $13.86 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $28.74 million, or 0.19%, at September 30, 2020, primarily due to the sale of several foreclosed properties.

Effective tax rate of 22.73% in the quarter compared to 18.53% in third quarter 2020, and 20.03% in the linked quarter.

"While facing continued pressure from the current rate environment on net interest margins, our Company delivered another strong performance for the quarter. Our diversified revenue model has afforded us the opportunity to patiently deploy excess liquidity and the recent rise in rates should provide more attractive entry points potentially increasing security purchases over the next several quarters," stated J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Third Quarter 2020:

Net interest income was $100.44 million compared to $96.76 million as of September 30, 2020.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.78%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 15 basis points, compared to 2.72%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and a 17 basis point increase in PPP interest and fees, for third quarter 2020.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 4.24%, represented 64.01% of earning assets at September 30, 2021 compared to a yield of 4.22% and 68.38% of earning assets in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 4.06% in third quarter 2021 compared to 4.30% in third quarter 2020.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $7.77 million in third quarter 2021, compared to $10.02 million in the linked quarter, and $9.82 million in third quarter 2020.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.19% from 0.46% at September 30, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.43 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $14.26 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 1.20%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.24 billion, a decrease of $0.98 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $1.60 million compared to a provision expense of $28.26 million one year ago and a benefit of $8.08 million in the linked quarter.

The third quarter 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $0.95 million that was driven by a combination of net recoveries and a slight improvement in the quarterly economic forecast, offset by modest core loan growth.

Net loan recoveries were $0.64 million compared to $0.33 million one year prior and $0.14 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net loan recoveries to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.03)% in third quarter 2021, (0.01)% in third quarter 2020, and (0.01)% in the linked quarter.

The provision expense for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments was $0.01 million compared to $3.50 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a benefit of $1.89 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.15% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.18%, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2021 and 1.37% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 12.68 times nonperforming loans compared to 9.67 times at June 30, 2021 and 7.31 times at September 30, 2020.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix, which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Third Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest income was $69.63 million compared to $95.38 million in 2020, a decrease of $25.74 million, or 26.99%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $12.11 million, while real estate brokerage and property management income increased $2.98 million. In the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income included a gain of $17.63 million on the sale of Red Sky, a travel insurance joint venture.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $25.42 million compared to $37.53 million in third quarter 2020. Margins declined 4 basis points between quarters and loan volume decreased to $1.31 billion in third quarter 2021 compared to $1.79 billion in 2020. Residential purchase activity comprised 77.45% of production volume in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 61.21% in the prior year quarter. In addition to the declines related to margin and volume, the income statement impact of derivative instruments in third quarter 2021 was a net loss of $0.77 million compared to a net gain on derivative instruments of $3.33 million in third quarter 2020. Included in the third quarter 2021 derivative instrument loss was a loss on interest rate-locks of $1.67 million, compared to a gain of $3.28 million in third quarter 2020.

Margins on residential mortgages declined 41 basis points from the peak in December 2020. Management expects margin compression to continue through the end of the year to more normalized levels.

Total Insurance segment revenue decreased $17.24 million, or 45.06%, to $21.03 million in third quarter 2021 compared to 2020. This decline is attributable to the sale of Red Sky mid-third quarter 2020 and the gain on sale totaling $17.63 million that was recorded in other income in that quarter. After distributions to noncontrolling interests, Towne retained $6.52 million of the pre-tax gain. Partially offsetting the decline was the acquisition of a property and casualty insurance agency in December 2020, which brought in $0.73 million in additional revenue in third quarter 2021.

Property management fee revenue increased 37.95%, or $2.89 million, to $10.50 million compared to third quarter 2020. Demand for vacation rentals remains strong, keeping levels high. In July 2021, the Company acquired Venture Resorts, the largest cabin rental company in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, which brought in an additional $3.0 million in management fee revenue in the quarter.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Third Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest expense was $104.09 million compared to $101.98 million in 2020, an increase of $2.11 million, or 2.06%. The higher level of expenses was attributable to increases in advertising and marketing expense of $2.0 million, software expense of $0.64 million, and data processing expense of $0.49 million.

Advertising and marketing expense increases, related primarily to our Realty segment, were driven by production based advertising programs in our property management companies and consumer mortgage advertising in our residential mortgage operations.

Increased costs associated with our core banking platform resulted in higher software expenses, and higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities drove the increase in data processing expense.

We expect the fourth quarter 2021 noninterest expense run rate to be consistent with the current quarter.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $15.81 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a marginal increase compared to $15.80 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets increased $1.02 billion, or 6.87%, from $14.80 billion at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher liquidity levels due to deposit growth.

Loans held for investment decreased $0.47 billion, or 4.84%, compared to prior year and $0.13 billion, or 1.34%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.25 billion in third quarter 2021, $1.10 billion in third quarter 2020, and $0.52 billion in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $378.69 million, or 4.37%, compared to prior year, and $147.41 million, or 1.66%, compared to June 30, 2021, or 6.57% on an annualized basis.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $8.88 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $220.80 million, or 2.55%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 0.47%, or $41.38 million, 1.86% on an annualized basis.

Unamortized fee income related to PPP loans was $7.50 million at September 30, 2021.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $237.17 million, or 35.45%, compared to the prior year and $122.60 million, or 22.11%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $1.31 billion, or 11.18%, compared to the prior year and $0.05 billion, or 0.38%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $0.55 billion, or 53.05%, from prior year and $0.10 billion, or 17.40%, compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.59 billion compared to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.38 billion at September 30, 2020. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2021 was 4.0 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included $32.06 million, $61.43 million, and $42.18 million in net unrealized gains at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.30 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021 and $9.77 billion at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were $13.86 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $28.74 million, or 0.19%, at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans were 0.09% of period end loans compared to 0.17% at September 30, 2020.

Foreclosed property decreased to $5.41 million from $11.69 million at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, we had $50.95 million in loan modifications made in accordance with section 4013 of the CARES Act, a decline of $1.82 billion, or 97.27%, from a reported peak of $1.87 billion at April 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.01 billion compared to $12.96 billion at June 30, 2021 and $11.70 billion at September 30, 2020.

Total loans held for investment to deposits were 71.44% compared to 72.69% at June 30, 2021 and 83.47% at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 41.45% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 40.44% at June 30, 2021 and 38.14% at September 30, 2020.

Total borrowings were $0.49 billion compared to $0.59 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.04 billion at September 30, 2020.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.53%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.18%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.69%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.85%.

Book value per common share was $25.91 compared to $25.51 at June 30, 2021 and $23.83 at September 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.92 compared to $18.70 at June 30, 2021 and $17.06 at September 30, 2020.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 170,076 $ 167,321 $ 182,509 $ 171,848 $ 192,135 Net income 52,743 58,002 72,631 53,891 50,715 Net income available to common shareholders 50,400 55,803 68,995 50,082 34,464 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 63,647 59,728 81,577 62,107 56,278 Net income per common share - diluted 0.69 0.77 0.95 0.69 0.48 Book value per common share 25.91 25.51 24.78 24.31 23.83 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 18.92 18.70 17.94 17.46 17.06 Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.48 % 1.92 % 1.35 % 0.89 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.37 % 1.59 % 2.05 % 1.46 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 10.59 % 12.21 % 15.56 % 11.26 % 7.85 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.09 % 17.38 % 22.19 % 16.28 % 11.66 % Return on average common equity 10.68 % 12.31 % 15.70 % 11.36 % 7.91 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.27 % 17.57 % 22.45 % 16.48 % 11.79 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 40.94 % 39.55 % 45.21 % 41.45 % 49.64 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.53 % 12.42 % 12.15 % 11.87 % 11.75 % Tier 1 12.69 % 12.57 % 12.30 % 12.04 % 11.91 % Total 15.85 % 15.76 % 15.59 % 15.42 % 15.35 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.18 % 9.44 % 9.54 % 8.99 % 8.89 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 12.68x 9.67x 9.09x 10.74x 7.31x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.37 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.03 )% (0.01 )% 0.03 % — % (0.01 )% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (644 ) $ (137 ) $ 669 $ 109 $ (328 ) Nonperforming loans $ 8,451 $ 11,178 $ 12,768 $ 11,188 $ 16,295 Former bank premises — — 750 750 750 Foreclosed property 5,409 4,041 3,748 4,276 11,695 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,860 $ 15,219 $ 17,266 $ 16,214 $ 28,740 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 143 $ 1,584 $ 108 $ 528 $ 19 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 107,177 $ 108,130 $ 116,077 $ 120,157 $ 119,058 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 939,272 $ 1,050,663 $ 1,187,595 $ 1,257,963 $ 1,292,801 Loans originated, joint venture 370,865 403,864 417,177 429,848 498,100 Total loans originated $ 1,310,137 $ 1,454,527 $ 1,604,772 $ 1,687,811 $ 1,790,901 Number of loans originated 3,917 4,514 5,164 5,481 5,817 Number of originators 219 222 229 228 224 Purchase % 77.45 % 76.95 % 53.45 % 59.76 % 61.21 % Loans sold $ 1,394,166 $ 1,485,057 $ 1,601,480 $ 1,845,926 $ 1,833,590 Rate lock asset $ 6,087 $ 7,760 $ 12,522 $ 11,781 $ 10,480 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.61 % 3.64 % 4.01 % 4.02 % 3.65 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.76 % 2.92 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.70 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.78 % 2.94 % 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.72 % Average earning assets/total average assets 91.89 % 91.89 % 91.46 % 91.59 % 92.09 % Average loans/average deposits 71.69 % 78.22 % 82.71 % 83.42 % 86.29 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.40 % 40.21 % 38.39 % 39.61 % 37.76 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.02 % 11.83 % 12.04 % 12.20 % 11.82 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.58 % 61.46 % 52.11 % 60.02 % 57.36 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 21 vs. Q3 21 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2021 2020 2021 Q3 20 Q2 21 U.S. agency securities $ 207,949 $ 167,275 $ 206,151 24.32 % 0.87 % U.S. Treasury notes 1,007 1,006 1,013 0.10 % (0.59 ) % Municipal securities 350,980 292,792 334,633 19.87 % 4.89 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 31,591 24,236 31,680 30.35 % (0.28 ) % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 969,017 825,378 881,078 17.40 % 9.98 % Allowance for credit losses (142 ) (4 ) (134 ) 3,450.00 % 5.97 % Total $ 1,560,402 $ 1,310,683 $ 1,454,421 19.05 % 7.29 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 40,906 $ 62,206 $ 65,152 (34.24 ) % (37.21 ) % Total gross unrealized losses (8,845 ) (773 ) (22,968 ) 1,044.24 % (61.49 ) % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 32,061 $ 61,433 $ 42,184 (47.81 ) % (24.00 ) % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Trust preferred corporate securities $ 2,285 $ 2,333 $ 2,297 (2.06 ) % (0.52 ) % Municipal securities 5,074 4,992 5,053 1.64 % 0.42 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 7,539 9,806 8,039 (23.12 ) % (6.22 ) % Allowance for credit losses (94 ) (90 ) (97 ) 4.44 % (3.09 ) % Total $ 14,804 $ 17,041 $ 15,292 (13.13 ) % (3.19 ) % Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,591 $ 1,971 $ 1,708 (19.28 ) % (6.85 ) % Total gross unrealized losses — — — — % — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,591 $ 1,971 $ 1,708 (19.28 ) % (6.85 ) % Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 21 vs. Q3 21 vs. 2021 2020 2021 Q3 20 Q2 21 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,005,592 $ 1,143,202 $ 1,029,811 (12.04 ) % (2.35 ) % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,463,000 1,378,443 1,445,328 6.13 % 1.22 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,647,625 2,338,532 2,597,405 13.22 % 1.93 % Real estate - multifamily 363,733 289,270 343,764 25.74 % 5.81 % Residential 1-4 family 1,233,125 1,229,732 1,166,898 0.28 % 5.68 % HELOC 389,974 430,803 390,726 (9.48 ) % (0.19 ) % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,253,972 2,144,875 1,529,788 (41.54 ) % (18.03 ) % Government 471,037 354,926 479,664 32.71 % (1.80 ) % Indirect 348,864 270,371 310,492 29.03 % 12.36 % Consumer loans and other 120,643 190,416 129,702 (36.64 ) % (6.98 ) % Total $ 9,297,565 $ 9,770,570 $ 9,423,578 (4.84 ) % (1.34 ) % (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.25 billion, $1.10 billion, and $0.52 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q3 21, Q3 20, and Q2 21, respectively. Deposits % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 21 vs. Q3 21 vs. 2021 2020 2021 Q3 20 Q2 21 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,394,952 $ 4,464,178 $ 5,243,073 20.85 % 2.90 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,681,181 4,642,482 5,373,146 22.37 % 5.73 % Savings 366,165 312,444 349,552 17.19 % 4.75 % Certificates of deposits 1,571,752 2,285,859 1,998,828 (31.24 ) % (21.37 ) % Total $ 13,014,050 $ 11,704,963 $ 12,964,599 11.18 % 0.38 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,238,922 $ 98,732 4.24 % $ 9,604,805 $ 101,490 4.24 % $ 9,752,746 $ 103,401 4.22 % Taxable investment securities 1,421,347 6,560 1.85 % 1,351,922 6,476 1.92 % 1,206,679 6,726 2.23 % Tax-exempt investment securities 125,523 487 1.55 % 128,094 434 1.36 % 144,999 779 2.15 % Total securities 1,546,870 7,047 1.82 % 1,480,016 6,910 1.87 % 1,351,678 7,505 2.22 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,179,010 1,182 0.15 % 2,327,310 619 0.11 % 2,523,644 632 0.10 % Loans held for sale 468,323 3,406 2.91 % 503,706 3,711 2.95 % 634,309 4,587 2.89 % Total earning assets 14,433,125 110,367 3.03 % 13,915,837 112,730 3.25 % 14,262,377 116,125 3.24 % Less: allowance for credit losses (108,478 ) (116,025 ) (95,594 ) Total nonearning assets 1,382,351 1,344,076 1,320,369 Total assets $ 15,706,998 $ 15,143,888 $ 15,487,152 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 5,486,788 $ 2,095 0.15 % $ 5,179,907 $ 2,004 0.16 % $ 4,311,920 $ 2,663 0.25 % Savings 358,739 533 0.59 % 346,177 528 0.61 % 304,753 555 0.72 % Certificates of deposit 1,842,948 3,400 0.73 % 1,816,283 4,612 1.02 % 2,417,772 9,747 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,688,475 6,028 0.31 % 7,342,367 7,144 0.39 % 7,034,445 12,965 0.73 % Borrowings 300,505 412 0.54 % 476,122 565 0.47 % 1,931,120 2,841 0.58 % Subordinated debt, net 249,405 2,962 4.75 % 249,260 2,962 4.75 % 248,807 2,962 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,238,385 9,402 0.45 % 8,067,749 10,671 0.53 % 9,214,372 18,768 0.81 % Demand deposits 5,212,271 4,937,754 4,268,443 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 367,891 304,793 257,304 Total liabilities 13,818,547 13,310,296 13,740,119 Shareholders’ equity 1,888,451 1,833,592 1,747,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,706,998 $ 15,143,888 $ 15,487,152 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 100,965 $ 102,059 $ 97,357 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (522 ) (915 ) (598 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 100,443 $ 101,144 $ 96,759 Interest rate spread (2)(3) 2.58 % 2.72 % 2.43 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.52 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.78 % 2.94 % 2.72 % Total cost of deposits 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.46 %

(1) September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $0.36 billion, $1.10 billion and $0.77 billion, and related interest and fee income of $7.77 million, $9.82 million, and $10.02 million, respectively.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 2021 Compared with 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,495,456 $ 302,182 4.25 % $ 9,309,256 $ 306,622 4.40 % $ (4,440 ) $ (10,384 ) $ 5,944 Taxable investment securities 1,359,366 19,640 1.93 % 1,253,783 23,304 2.48 % (3,664 ) (5,507 ) 1,843 Tax-exempt investment securities 131,106 1,462 1.49 % 140,248 2,476 2.35 % (1,014 ) (862 ) (152 ) Total securities 1,490,472 21,102 1.89 % 1,394,031 25,780 2.47 % (4,678 ) (6,369 ) 1,691 Interest-bearing deposits 2,426,468 2,218 0.12 % 615,466 2,168 0.47 % 50 (2,552 ) 2,602 Loans held for sale 502,758 10,477 2.78 % 477,964 11,386 3.18 % (909 ) (1,478 ) 569 Total earning assets 13,915,154 335,979 3.23 % 11,796,717 345,956 3.92 % (9,977 ) (20,783 ) 10,806 Less: allowance for credit losses (115,100 ) (73,538 ) Total nonearning assets 1,351,796 2,264,295 Total assets $ 15,151,850 $ 13,987,474 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 5,192,658 $ 6,175 0.16 % $ 3,898,642 $ 10,472 0.36 % $ (4,297 ) $ (7,044 ) $ 2,747 Savings 345,739 1,583 0.61 % 290,684 1,702 0.78 % (119 ) (408 ) 289 Certificates of deposit 1,872,393 13,963 1.00 % 2,451,715 34,925 1.90 % (20,962 ) (14,008 ) (6,954 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 7,410,790 21,721 0.39 % 6,641,041 47,099 0.95 % (25,378 ) (21,460 ) (3,918 ) Borrowings 445,399 1,798 0.53 % 1,452,652 8,661 0.78 % (6,863 ) (2,169 ) (4,694 ) Subordinated debt, net 249,261 8,854 4.74 % 248,660 8,885 4.76 % (31 ) (52 ) 21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,105,450 32,373 0.53 % 8,342,353 64,645 1.04 % (32,272 ) (23,681 ) (8,591 ) Demand deposits 4,880,493 3,687,791 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 325,639 252,337 Total liabilities 13,311,582 12,282,481 Shareholders’ equity 1,840,268 1,704,993 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,151,850 $ 13,987,474 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 303,606 $ 281,311 $ 22,295 $ 2,898 $ 19,397 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (2,029 ) (1,781 ) (248 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 301,577 $ 279,530 $ 22,047 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.69 % 2.88 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.31 % 0.73 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.92 % 3.19 % Total cost of deposits 0.24 % 0.61 % (1) September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 includes average PPP balances of $0.48 billion and $0.64 billion and related interest income of $29.42 million and $15.65 million. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,370 $ 41,514 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 3,155,039 1,795,241 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 33,506 27,532 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,263,915 1,864,287 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,528,483 and $1,310,250, and allowance for credit losses of $142 and $348 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 1,560,402 1,368,224 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $16,489 and $18,469 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 14,898 16,512 Less: allowance for credit losses (94 ) (97 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 14,804 16,415 Other equity securities 6,621 6,492 FHLB stock 13,146 30,135 Total Securities 1,594,973 1,421,266 Mortgage loans held for sale 431,846 540,798 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,297,565 9,629,068 Less: allowance for credit losses (107,177 ) (120,157 ) Net Loans 9,190,388 9,508,911 Premises and equipment, net 270,810 260,242 Goodwill 457,187 452,328 Other intangible assets, net 50,839 45,533 BOLI 249,862 246,109 Other assets 301,552 286,970 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,811,372 $ 14,626,444 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,394,952 $ 4,374,566 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,681,181 4,819,604 Savings 366,165 330,091 Certificates of deposit 1,571,752 2,048,905 Total Deposits 13,014,050 11,573,166 Advances from the FHLB 155,537 456,038 Subordinated debt, net 249,503 249,055 FRB PPP lending facility — 182,852 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 82,413 67,786 Total Borrowings 487,453 955,731 Other liabilities 409,435 313,719 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,910,938 12,842,616 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,683,529 and 72,667,541 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 121,163 121,132 Capital surplus 1,049,367 1,046,642 Retained earnings 690,960 557,889 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 905,484 and 873,486 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,076 ) (16,969 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,076 16,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 21,597 41,184 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,883,087 1,766,847 Noncontrolling interest 17,347 16,981 TOTAL EQUITY 1,900,434 1,783,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,811,372 $ 14,626,444





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 98,258 $ 102,869 $ 300,268 $ 305,070 Investment securities 7,000 7,440 20,987 25,553 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,182 632 2,218 2,168 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,405 4,587 10,477 11,385 Total interest income 109,845 115,528 333,950 344,176 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 6,028 12,966 21,721 47,099 Advances from the FHLB 247 1,901 1,017 6,990 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 8,854 8,885 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 165 940 781 1,672 Total interest expense 9,402 18,769 32,373 64,646 Net interest income 100,443 96,759 301,577 279,530 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,582 ) 31,598 (15,665 ) 65,559 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 102,025 65,161 317,242 213,971 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 25,422 37,531 88,359 74,662 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,398 17,468 52,055 51,973 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 14,283 11,301 43,201 29,020 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,524 1,986 7,104 6,314 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,660 1,506 4,630 3,793 BOLI 2,301 1,605 5,361 6,295 Other income 6,045 22,278 16,367 31,268 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 1,701 1,252 9,632 Total noninterest income 69,633 95,376 218,329 212,957 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,230 61,408 181,030 174,201 Occupancy expense 7,656 8,396 23,286 23,124 Furniture and equipment 3,513 3,247 10,647 10,451 Amortization - intangibles 2,750 2,851 8,192 8,702 Software expense 4,209 3,572 12,896 10,556 Data processing 3,603 3,113 10,255 8,622 Professional fees 2,227 2,637 6,826 8,677 Advertising and marketing 3,865 1,870 10,090 7,440 Other expenses 15,033 14,887 43,583 38,121 Total noninterest expense 104,086 101,981 306,805 289,894 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 67,572 58,556 228,766 137,034 Provision for income tax expense 14,829 7,841 45,388 21,492 Net income $ 52,743 $ 50,715 $ 183,378 $ 115,542 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,343 ) (16,251 ) (8,177 ) (20,089 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,400 $ 34,464 $ 175,201 $ 95,453 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.70 $ 0.48 $ 2.42 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 2.41 $ 1.32 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.38 $ 0.54





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,370 $ 117,797 $ 141,545 $ 41,514 $ 114,604 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 3,155,039 2,970,490 1,936,458 1,795,241 1,670,186 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 33,506 31,971 30,031 27,532 24,890 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,263,915 3,120,258 2,108,034 1,864,287 1,809,680 Securities available for sale 1,560,402 1,454,421 1,418,006 1,368,224 1,310,683 Securities held to maturity 14,898 15,389 15,980 16,512 17,131 Less: allowance for credit losses (94 ) (97 ) (97 ) (97 ) (90 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 14,804 15,292 15,883 16,415 17,041 Other equity securities 6,621 6,395 6,355 6,492 6,497 FHLB stock 13,146 16,909 16,909 30,135 41,829 Total Securities 1,594,973 1,493,017 1,457,153 1,421,266 1,376,050 Mortgage loans held for sale 431,846 554,447 582,905 540,798 669,020 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,297,565 9,423,578 9,734,583 9,629,068 9,770,570 Less: allowance for credit losses (107,177 ) (108,130 ) (116,077 ) (120,157 ) (119,058 ) Net Loans 9,190,388 9,315,448 9,618,506 9,508,911 9,651,512 Premises and equipment, net 270,810 265,644 261,831 260,242 256,909 Goodwill 457,187 452,328 452,328 452,328 446,725 Other intangible assets, net 50,839 42,271 44,808 45,533 45,781 BOLI 249,862 249,213 247,655 246,109 244,103 Other assets 301,552 311,209 306,176 286,970 295,637 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,394,952 $ 5,243,074 $ 4,840,678 $ 4,374,566 $ 4,464,178 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,681,181 5,373,146 5,062,461 4,819,604 4,642,482 Savings 366,165 349,552 342,554 330,091 312,444 Certificates of deposit 1,571,752 1,998,828 1,893,951 2,048,905 2,285,859 Total Deposits 13,014,050 12,964,600 12,139,644 11,573,166 11,704,963 Advances from the FHLB 155,537 255,706 255,872 456,038 731,202 Subordinated debt, net 249,503 249,353 249,204 249,055 248,906 FRB PPP lending facility — — 183,164 182,852 — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 82,413 85,042 68,509 67,786 58,061 Total Borrowings 487,453 590,101 756,749 955,731 1,038,169 Other liabilities 409,435 379,278 366,697 313,719 303,582 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,910,938 13,933,979 13,263,090 12,842,616 13,046,714 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,163 121,144 121,108 121,132 121,115 Capital surplus 1,049,367 1,048,332 1,047,312 1,046,642 1,045,170 Retained earnings 690,960 655,095 613,826 557,889 520,888 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (18,076 ) (18,076 ) (17,063 ) (16,969 ) (16,951 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,076 18,076 17,063 16,969 16,951 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 21,597 29,273 17,969 41,184 44,569 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,883,087 1,853,844 1,800,215 1,766,847 1,731,742 Noncontrolling interest 17,347 16,012 16,091 16,981 16,961 TOTAL EQUITY 1,900,434 1,869,856 1,816,306 1,783,828 1,748,703 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 98,258 $ 100,614 $ 101,396 $ 104,182 $ 102,869 Investment securities 7,000 6,871 7,117 7,499 7,440 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,182 619 416 435 632 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,405 3,711 3,361 3,867 4,587 Total interest income 109,845 111,815 112,290 115,983 115,528 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 6,028 7,144 8,548 10,762 12,966 Advances from the FHLB 247 274 497 1,404 1,901 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,930 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 165 291 325 241 940 Total interest expense 9,402 10,671 12,300 15,369 18,769 Net interest income 100,443 101,144 99,990 100,614 96,759 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,582 ) (10,055 ) (4,027 ) 1,617 31,598 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 102,025 111,199 104,017 98,997 65,161 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 25,422 25,524 37,412 37,504 37,531 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,398 18,331 16,325 13,868 17,468 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 14,283 10,984 17,934 9,229 11,301 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,524 2,391 2,190 1,707 1,986 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,660 1,667 1,302 1,377 1,506 BOLI 2,301 1,541 1,519 1,990 1,605 Other income 6,045 5,487 4,837 5,559 22,278 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 252 1,000 — 1,701 Total noninterest income 69,633 66,177 82,519 71,234 95,376 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,230 61,365 58,435 61,475 61,408 Occupancy expense 7,656 7,559 8,072 8,193 8,396 Furniture and equipment 3,513 3,622 3,512 3,462 3,247 Amortization - intangibles 2,750 2,719 2,723 2,797 2,851 Software expense 4,209 4,494 4,194 4,066 3,572 Data processing 3,603 3,414 3,239 2,363 3,113 Professional fees 2,227 2,259 2,339 2,591 2,637 Advertising and marketing 3,865 3,257 2,968 2,204 1,870 Other expenses 15,033 16,705 11,844 18,781 14,887 Total noninterest expense 104,086 105,394 97,326 105,932 101,981 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 67,572 71,982 89,210 64,299 58,556 Provision for income tax expense 14,829 13,980 16,579 10,408 7,841 Net income 52,743 58,002 72,631 53,891 50,715 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,343 ) (2,199 ) (3,636 ) (3,809 ) (16,251 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,400 $ 55,803 $ 68,995 $ 50,082 $ 34,464 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,506,877 72,468,094 72,414,953 72,357,177 72,339,413 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,591,281 72,560,234 72,517,008 72,455,096 72,375,736 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 97,668 $ 92,869 $ 98,134 $ 293,407 $ 269,941 $ 23,466 8.69 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,524 1,986 2,391 7,104 6,315 789 12.49 % Credit card merchant fees 1,660 1,506 1,667 4,630 3,793 837 22.07 % Other income 6,334 4,876 5,404 16,706 15,826 880 5.56 % Subtotal 10,518 8,368 9,462 28,440 25,934 2,506 9.66 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 1,701 252 1,252 9,632 (8,380 ) (87.00 ) % Total noninterest income 10,518 10,069 9,714 29,692 35,566 (5,874 ) (16.52 ) % Total revenue 108,186 102,938 107,848 323,099 305,507 17,592 5.76 % Provision for credit losses (1,728 ) 31,070 (9,532 ) (14,661 ) 64,170 (78,831 ) (122.85 ) % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 34,791 36,535 35,776 102,427 104,970 (2,543 ) (2.42 ) % Occupancy expense 5,098 5,829 5,012 15,657 15,557 100 0.64 % Furniture and equipment 2,602 2,424 2,816 8,086 7,800 286 3.67 % Amortization of intangibles 862 1,063 912 2,737 3,341 (604 ) (18.08 ) % Other expenses 16,580 15,793 18,392 49,020 45,214 3,806 8.42 % Total expenses 59,933 61,644 62,908 177,927 176,882 1,045 0.59 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 49,981 10,224 54,472 159,833 64,455 95,378 147.98 % Corporate allocation 1,241 595 1,249 3,782 1,891 1,891 100.00 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 51,222 10,819 55,721 163,615 66,346 97,269 146.61 % Provision for income tax expense 10,225 474 10,535 30,461 9,304 21,157 227.40 % Net income 40,997 10,345 45,186 133,154 57,042 76,112 133.43 % Noncontrolling interest 2 (2 ) 1 (1 ) 2 (3 ) (150.00 ) % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 40,999 $ 10,343 $ 45,187 $ 133,153 $ 57,044 $ 76,109 133.42 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.60 % 59.84 % 57.62 % 54.43 % 58.65 % (4.22 ) % (7.20 ) %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 26,637 $ 38,074 $ 26,383 $ 90,898 $ 76,549 $ 14,349 18.74 % Real estate brokerage income, net 3,781 3,688 3,893 10,125 8,212 1,913 23.30 % Title insurance and settlement fees 706 654 684 1,917 1,728 189 10.94 % Property management fees, net 10,502 7,613 7,091 33,076 20,808 12,268 58.96 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 269 451 289 964 938 26 2.77 % Net interest and other income 3,154 4,101 3,336 9,223 10,262 (1,039 ) (10.12 ) % Total revenue 45,049 54,581 41,676 146,203 118,497 27,706 23.38 % Provision for credit losses 146 528 (523 ) (1,004 ) 1,389 (2,393 ) (172.28 ) % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 17,375 15,744 16,018 50,240 42,095 8,145 19.35 % Occupancy expense 1,926 1,906 1,935 5,732 5,595 137 2.45 % Furniture and equipment 693 620 592 1,934 2,007 (73 ) (3.64 ) % Amortization of intangible assets 702 658 590 1,882 1,973 (91 ) (4.61 ) % Other expenses 11,103 9,226 10,442 30,774 24,366 6,408 26.30 % Total expenses 31,799 28,154 29,577 90,562 76,036 14,526 19.10 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 13,104 25,899 12,622 56,645 41,072 15,573 37.92 % Corporate allocation (1,000 ) (356 ) (1,000 ) (3,000 ) (1,119 ) (1,881 ) 168.10 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 12,104 25,543 11,622 53,645 39,953 13,692 34.27 % Provision for income tax expense 3,546 4,780 2,255 12,017 7,614 4,403 57.83 % Net income 8,558 20,763 9,367 41,628 32,339 9,289 28.72 % Noncontrolling interest (2,345 ) (4,790 ) (2,200 ) (8,176 ) (7,996 ) (180 ) 2.25 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 6,213 $ 15,973 $ 7,167 $ 33,452 $ 24,343 $ 9,109 37.42 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 69.03 % 50.38 % 69.55 % 60.66 % 62.50 % (1.84 ) % (2.94 ) %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 15,338 $ 14,072 $ 14,941 $ 44,467 $ 40,784 $ 3,683 9.03 % Employee benefits 3,820 3,825 3,430 11,135 11,534 (399 ) (3.46 ) % Travel insurance — 1,399 — — 3,526 (3,526 ) (100.00 ) % Specialized benefit services 164 165 163 494 489 5 1.02 % Total commissions and fees 19,322 19,461 18,534 56,096 56,333 (237 ) (0.42 ) % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,664 1,112 3,323 6,746 5,144 1,602 31.14 % Other income 40 17,697 43 157 17,906 (17,749 ) (99.12 ) % Total revenue 21,026 38,270 21,900 62,999 79,383 (16,384 ) (20.64 ) % Employee commission expense 4,185 3,654 4,103 12,395 10,900 1,495 13.72 % Revenue, net of commission expense 16,841 34,616 17,797 50,604 68,483 (17,879 ) (26.11 ) % Salaries and employee benefits 9,064 9,129 9,571 28,363 27,136 1,227 4.52 % Occupancy expense 632 661 612 1,897 1,972 (75 ) (3.80 ) % Furniture and equipment 218 203 214 626 644 (18 ) (2.80 ) % Amortization of intangible assets 1,186 1,130 1,217 3,573 3,388 185 5.46 % Other expenses 1,254 1,060 1,295 3,857 3,836 21 0.55 % Total operating expenses 12,354 12,183 12,909 38,316 36,976 1,340 3.62 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,487 22,433 4,888 12,288 31,507 (19,219 ) (61.00 ) % Corporate allocation (241 ) (239 ) (249 ) (782 ) (772 ) (10 ) 1.30 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,246 22,194 4,639 11,506 30,735 (19,229 ) (62.56 ) % Provision for income tax expense 1,058 2,587 1,190 2,910 4,574 (1,664 ) (36.38 ) % Net income 3,188 19,607 3,449 8,596 26,161 (17,565 ) (67.14 ) % Noncontrolling interest — (11,459 ) — — (12,095 ) 12,095 (100.00 ) % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,188 $ 8,148 $ 3,449 $ 8,596 $ 14,066 (5,470 ) (38.89 ) % Provision for income taxes 1,058 2,587 1,190 2,910 4,574 (1,664 ) (36.38 ) % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,330 1,285 1,361 3,999 3,875 124 3.20 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,576 $ 12,020 $ 6,000 $ 15,505 $ 22,515 $ (7,010 ) (31.13 ) % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.31 % 31.93 % 65.70 % 68.66 % 49.05 % 19.61 % 39.98 % *Included in other income is the gross gain on the sale of Red Sky $ 17,626 $ 17,626 Efficiency ratio excluding gain 31.95 % 49.06 %



