West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Third Quarter Of 2021, Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that third quarter 2021 net income was $12.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2020 net income of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $37.7 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, compared to $24.2 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2020. On October 27, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021.



The Company recorded no provision for loan losses and a negative $1,500 provision for loan losses in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to provisions for loan losses of $4,000 and $8,000 for the same time periods in 2020. The provisions in 2020 were due to the onset of the global pandemic, whereas 2021 includes a reserve release due to the improving economic outlook.

Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “West Bancorporation, Inc. is experiencing extraordinary financial performance this year. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 has already exceeded our fiscal year 2020 net income. We have experienced loan growth (exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan activity) of 10.1 percent for the first nine months of 2021, and year over year loan growth of 14.3 percent (also exclusive of PPP loan activity). Our credit quality continues to improve as classified loans continue to be paid down and pay off. As of September 30, 2021, the Texas ratio declined to 3.24 percent as impaired loans have been paid down, and there were no loans past due more than 30 days.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “Construction of our permanent branch office in Sartell, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Cloud, is expected to be completed in January 2022. We have also purchased land and started planning for the construction of a permanent branch office in Mankato, Minnesota. These offices reflect the success we have had since expanding into those markets in 2019 and represent our commitment to these communities.”

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has seven offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 30,922 $ 49,445 Federal funds sold 1,547 16,398 Securities available for sale, at fair value 763,397 374,387 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 11,544 11,905 Loans 2,359,567 2,247,425 Allowance for loan losses (28,098 ) (25,403 ) Loans, net 2,331,469 2,222,022 Premises and equipment, net 33,287 28,099 Bank-owned life insurance 43,376 42,520 Other assets 34,158 31,107 Total assets $ 3,249,700 $ 2,775,883 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 713,076 $ 619,346 Interest-bearing: Demand 458,165 363,430 Savings 1,379,321 1,130,582 Time of $250 or more 50,643 54,241 Other time 135,718 129,181 Total deposits 2,736,923 2,296,780 Federal funds purchased 39,380 2,350 Other borrowings 163,116 217,661 Other liabilities 57,905 43,772 Stockholders’ equity 252,376 215,320 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,249,700 $ 2,775,883





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,229 $ 22,489 $ 71,406 $ 67,132 Securities 3,174 2,106 7,984 7,099 Other 82 15 226 256 Total interest income 27,485 24,610 79,616 74,487 Interest expense Deposits 2,021 1,946 5,893 9,343 Federal funds purchased 2 2 4 21 Other borrowings 976 1,530 3,262 4,780 Total interest expense 2,999 3,478 9,159 14,144 Net interest income 24,486 21,132 70,457 60,343 Provision for loan losses — 4,000 (1,500 ) 8,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,486 17,132 71,957 52,343 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 589 609 1,749 1,743 Debit card usage fees 490 432 1,443 1,205 Trust services 695 553 2,038 1,477 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 230 133 690 427 Loan swap fees — 983 42 1,572 Realized securities gains, net 11 156 51 81 Other income 386 337 1,368 993 Total noninterest income 2,401 3,203 7,381 7,498 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,018 5,412 17,298 16,014 Occupancy 1,203 1,221 3,630 3,651 Data processing 616 572 1,835 1,756 FDIC insurance 528 351 1,358 880 Other expenses 2,347 2,503 7,388 6,838 Total noninterest expense 10,712 10,059 31,509 29,139 Income before income taxes 16,175 10,276 47,829 30,702 Income taxes 3,469 2,176 10,132 6,544 Net income $ 12,706 $ 8,100 $ 37,697 $ 24,158





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2021 3rd Quarter $ 0.77 $ 0.76 $ 0.24 $ 31.98 $ 26.26 2nd Quarter 0.80 0.79 0.24 29.90 23.92 1st Quarter 0.71 0.70 0.22 26.78 18.86 2020 4th Quarter $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.21 $ 21.79 $ 15.53 3rd Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 17.99 15.50 2nd Quarter 0.48 0.48 0.21 20.67 14.50 1st Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 25.68 13.74

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 1.52 % 1.16 % 1.56 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 20.02 % 15.20 % 20.98 % 15.47 % Net interest margin on a FTE basis (1) 3.06 % 3.21 % 3.07 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 39.41 % 41.35 % 40.08 % 42.68 % As of September 30, 2021 2020 Texas ratio(2) 3.24 % 7.38 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 1.19 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (1)(3) 1.22 % 1.26 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.77 % 7.76 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below

(2) A lower ratio is more desirable

(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus the amount of PPP loans.

Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 24,486 $ 21,132 $ 70,457 $ 60,343 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 306 144 805 516 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 24,792 21,276 71,262 60,859 Average interest-earning assets 3,212,283 2,639,532 3,099,066 2,544,429 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.06 % 3.21 % 3.07 % 3.19 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 24,792 $ 21,276 $ 71,262 $ 60,859 Noninterest income 2,401 3,203 7,381 7,498 Adjustment for realized securities gains, net (11 ) (156 ) (51 ) (81 ) Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net — 1 29 3 Adjusted income 27,182 24,324 78,621 68,279 Noninterest expense 10,712 10,059 31,509 29,139 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 39.41 % 41.35 % 40.08 % 42.68 % As of September 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans: Loans outstanding (GAAP) $ 2,359,567 $ 2,247,425 Less: PPP loans (47,416 ) (224,489 ) Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,312,151 2,022,936 Allowance for loan losses 28,098 25,403 Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.22 % 1.26 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

