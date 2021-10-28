Rebel Brown, Quantum Computing Inc.’s VP of Strategy & Marketing, to Take Part in Panel Discussion at NextGen Supply Chain Conference

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: - Rebel Brown, QCI’s (Nasdaq: QUBT) VP of Strategy & Marketing

- Panelists from Honeywell Intelligrated, Avetta, Movilitas, Quantiphi, and Tada Cognitive Solutions

WHAT: NextGen Supply Chain Conference Panel:

“Why Quantum Computing will Power the Future of Supply Chain and Logistics”

WHEN: Thursday, November 4, 2021

11:50 AM – 12:50 PM EDT

WHERE: The conference will be held virtually. Attendees may register online here until Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

WHY: COVID-19 caused a dramatic shift in the logistics and delivery side of SCM as consumers migrated to online shopping. The dynamic nature of the supply chain is now a given, demanding significant shifts in optimization. Constrained optimization is a mathematical technique that helps determine how to do more with less. Transportation, warehouse management and distribution services, and inbound logistics can all benefit.