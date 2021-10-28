Rebel Brown, Quantum Computing Inc.’s VP of Strategy & Marketing, to Take Part in Panel Discussion at NextGen Supply Chain Conference

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHO:
|- Rebel Brown, QCI’s (Nasdaq: QUBT) VP of Strategy & Marketing
|- Panelists from Honeywell Intelligrated, Avetta, Movilitas, Quantiphi, and Tada Cognitive Solutions
|WHAT:
|NextGen Supply Chain Conference Panel:
|“Why Quantum Computing will Power the Future of Supply Chain and Logistics”
|WHEN:
|Thursday, November 4, 2021
|11:50 AM – 12:50 PM EDT
|WHERE:
|The conference will be held virtually. Attendees may register online here until Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
|WHY:
|COVID-19 caused a dramatic shift in the logistics and delivery side of SCM as consumers migrated to online shopping. The dynamic nature of the supply chain is now a given, demanding significant shifts in optimization. Constrained optimization is a mathematical technique that helps determine how to do more with less. Transportation, warehouse management and distribution services, and inbound logistics can all benefit.
|Rebel Brown and the other expert panelists will discuss why quantum computing is one of the most promising innovations likely to shape, streamline and optimize the future of the supply chain, due to its ability to process complex computations and provide an array of answers to meet specific needs.
