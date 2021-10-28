Macarthur Minerals Limited: Board Update and Appointment of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce the appointment of RSM Australia Partners (RSM Australia) to act as Auditor of the Company as approved by shareholders effective from the Annual General Meeting held on 27 October 2021.



RSM Australia is one of Australia’s leading professional services firms, with a national footprint and more than 35 offices across the country. RSM Australia is part of the global RSM International network which is the world’s sixth largest audit, tax and consulting network. The RSM International network draws on more than 43,000 people, in 810 offices, across 120 countries. Operating for the past 99 years RSM has been committed to its clients, enabling a greater understanding of what matters most to a business.

Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“The Company would like to thank its previous auditors for their work and contribution to Macarthur over the last several years.

The decision to transition to RSM aligns with the Company’s development trajectory. RSM’s size and scale, and its depth of audit experience and expertise across Australia and Canada will meet Macarthur’s needs as the Company now commences its transition into operations over this next exciting phase. We look forward to working with the RSM team.”

The Company also announces the retirement of Daniel Lanskey from the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr Lanskey served as Non-Executive Director from 24 September 2019 offering unwavering support and diverse corporate experience to the Company.

Cameron McCall, Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the entire Board and the Macarthur team, to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the service and contribution made by Dan Lanskey since joining the Board. Dan leaves to pursue other opportunities and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Company profile



Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). The JORC reporting tables and Competent Person statement for the magnetite and hematite mineral resources have previously been disclosed in ASX market announcements dated 12 August 2020 and 5 December 2019. Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometre tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements regarding expected completion of the Feasibility Study; conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves or the eventual mining of the Project, are forward-looking statements.