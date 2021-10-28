Global Banking BPS Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 23,551 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Banking BPS Market By Service (Core Banking BPS, Securities Processing BPS, Mortgage & Loan BPS, and Payment Services BPS) and By Operations (Front Office, Back Office, and Middle Office): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” in its research database

“According to the report, the global banking bps market was valued at approximately USD 10,645 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23,551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 9.22% between 2019 and 2027.”

Global Banking BPS Market: Overview

Banking Business Process Services (BPS) include the processing of business retailed banking deals on a large level. BPS firm provides a plethora of services to help in the substantial growth of the business. Business process services are the same as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

Banking business process services also termed as banking business process outsourcing is a highly specialized sourcing strategy utilized by the banks to aid business procurement and account servicing events related to the customer lending cycle.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Banking BPS Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

[230+ Pages Report] with the list of tables and figures

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Top market players profiles with sales & revenue analysis

Regional analysis using charts and graphs

Easy to understand graphical data

Key segments, industry drivers, challenges & opportunities in the global & regional market

Research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Atos

Tata BSS

Wipro

Avaloq

Cognizant

Genpact

NIIT

WNS

Concentrix

HCL Tech

Hexaware Technologies

FIS

Infosys

Capgemini

SLK

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Banking BPS Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Banking BPS Market?

Who are the top market players in Banking BPS Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Banking BPS Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Banking BPS Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

Global Banking BPS Market: Growth Factors

Increase in lending & money deposition to drive the market trends

The rise in the lending & deposition of money and the bulge in the number of public sector banks along with the rural penetration of these banks will impel the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the growing demand for outsourcing of finance & accounting services will help in driving innovation in the banking BPS sector during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the onset of new technologies like connected things, AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, and Chatbots will perpetuate the growth of the banking BPS industry upwardly during the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the rise in the working population, a bulge in disposable income, and an increase in personal finance & housing activities along with an increase in the penetration of ATMs are expected to steer the expansion of the banking BPS industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, a growing number of cybercrime and cyber-attacks are predicted to fetter the expansion of the banking BPS industry over the forecast timeline. However, technological breakthroughs can create lucrative growth avenues for the market over the forecast timeline and thereby nullify the impact of the hindrances on the overall industry surge.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Banking BPS Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2018 Value USD 10,645 Million Market Forecast for 2027 USD 23,551 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 9.22% from 2019-2027 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2019-2027 [Updated] Top Market Players Atos, Tata BSS, Wipro, Avaloq, Cognizant, Genpact, NIIT, WNS, Concentrix, HCL Tech, and Others Segments Covered Service, Operations, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Banking BPS Market: Segmentation

Securities Processing BPS to dominate the service segment in terms of revenue

The massive demand for security processing BPS from small and medium-sized firms as well as its growing popularity across myriad business verticals is predicted to steer the expansion of the segment over the forecast timeline.

Middle office operations segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue by 2027

The growth of the segment is due to the growing demand for insurance BPS, banking BPS, and healthcare providers BPS across the globe.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Banking BPS Market: Regional Analysis

North America to account for major regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the market in the region is due to the massive demand for banking BPS in countries like the U.S. Moreover, a rise in digitization in banking activities and acceptance of new technologies in the banking industry will spur regional market growth. In addition to this, growing awareness about BPS and the high rate of literacy among the population of countries like the U.S. will enlarge the market scope in the region.

Browse the full “Banking BPS Market By Service (Core Banking BPS, Securities Processing BPS, Mortgage & Loan BPS, and Payment Services BPS) and By Operations (Front Office, Back Office, and Middle Office): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/banking-bps-market-by-service-core-banking-bps-185

This report segments the Banking BPS market as follows:

Global Banking BPS Market: By Service Segment Analysis

Core Banking BPS

Securities Processing BPS Portfolio Services BPS Trade Services BPS

Mortgage & Loan BPS Origination Services BPS Mortgage and Loan BPS Administration BPS

Payment Services BPS Cheque Processing BPS Credit Card Processing BPS EFT Services BPS



Global Banking BPS Market: By Operations Segment Analysis

Front Office Customer Management Services Document Management Sales and Marketing Outsourcing

Back Office F&A Outsourcing Procurement

Middle Office Insurance BPS Banking BPS Healthcare Providers BPS



For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

Digital Health Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

E-KYB Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-kyb-market

Video KYC Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-kyc-market

AI for Pharmaceutical Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hadoop-as-a-service-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com