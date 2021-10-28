New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Coffee Creamer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155721/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to the factor mentioned above, governments have introduced multiple measures intended to slow down the spread of the virus. Some essential initiatives include social isolation directives, limitations on business opening hours, and travel restrictions. ? During the initial wave of business and community shutdowns, dairy additive products were in high demand online, with e-commerce prices and out-of-stock levels increasing as more shoppers shifted from brick-and-mortar retailers to online channels. One major issue is the disrupted supply chains, including those for coffee creamers, as during the lockdowns, countries closed their borders or raised trade barriers. As a result, manufacturers and exporters were facing high competition to export their goods. Air freight has been significantly reduced for commercial use, although many goods are usually shipped via this means of transport. Therefore, producers faced difficulties to honor their orders, and businesses slowed down.



Therefore, most coffee consumers are purchasing coffee creamers via online delivery channels. At-home consumption and e-commerce have kept the market alive. On the other hand, retail- and supermarket-level data suggest that panic buying and stockpiling led to increased consumer demand for a short period of time.



With increasing hectic schedules, there has been a constant growth in the coffee consumption across the United States, leading to increased demand for coffee creamers across the United States.



Millennials and Gen Z population have greater influences over the market being the major consumers of coffee in the country. The higher demand for more label and environmentally friendly products, matched by continuous innovation and launch of products by players in the market is one the major driver of the market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Beverages with Clean Label, Free-form & Sustainable Claims Among Consumers



With the increasing awareness about impact of consumption of various chemicals-based additives/ingredients via various food & beverage products there has been increase in demand for food & beverages with clean-label claims and free-from claims. In the United States, the concept of clean-label and free –from is not new but is under spotlight over the past few years as health-conscious consumers want to know what they are putting into their bodies.Moreover, there is also an increasing demand for dairy-free creamers, especially from the younger population with increasing number of lactose intolerant population in the United States. Thus, an increasing number of players have wide portfolio of dairy-free creamers with innovative flavor.



The balanced demand and supply of innovative coffee creamers with clean label, free-form, and sustainable claims are further expected to drive the United States coffee creamer Market.



Surge in Flavor Innovation



The versatility of coffee has helped the category grow during the past several years. There has been much evolution in terms of flavor of coffee and today is available in various traditional as well as innovative flavors. The demand for coffee creamers in the United States has been experiencing significant growth leading to players operating in the market studied, to continuously differentiate their offerings in terms of ingredient, flavor, composition, and packaging type to sustain in such competitive market. Moreover, coffee creamer manufacturers have been launching innovative variations in terms of base, type, and flavor. This has been resulting in a variety of product offerings for consumers, which has been affecting their buying behavior.



Additionally, product innovation in liquid as well as powder coffee creamers through the introduction of new flavors has boosted popularity among younger coffee consumers, which is major coffee consuming group in the United States.



Companies have been already providing coffee creamers in several flavors consisting of soy, almond, and coconut. Vendors are also introducing products in oats, flax seeds, quinoa, hemp, and chia seed flavors that are widely consumed by women, millennials, and generation-z consumers. This is another factor responsible for further driving the market growth, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The United States Coffee Creamers market is highly fragmented and comprises domestic and international players. The market is highly competitive, with major players making major strategic investments in order to attain the top position in the market. The leading players in the United States Popcorn market include Nestlé SA, Danone SA, Walmart Inc, Heartland Food Products Group, Leaner Creamer LLC, Bay Valley Foods LLC, Nutpods, Shamrock Foods Company, HP Hood LLC, Califia Farms LLC, Dean Foods and others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________