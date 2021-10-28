Wazuzu and American Films Announce Partnership, Pairing Blockchain-Based Asset Digitization With IP Value Enhancement and Film Production

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two companies known for innovations in their respective fields today announced a partnership leveraging the blockchain-based asset digitization technology and financial markets expertise of Wazuzu Inc. to boost the impact and value of the intellectual property platform and film production work of American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL).



Through the partnership, Wazuzu plans to provide asset digitization consulting and technology services to American Films as the company accelerates its efforts to enhance the value of both third-party and owned IP as well as its film project portfolio. American Films has plans to issue Security Token Offerings (STOs) backed by various IP portfolios, litigation financing opportunities, and film projects. In addition, the company will employ a comprehensive NFT strategy around all of its prospective film projects.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset marked with unique identifying code that distinguishes it from any other digital replica. STOs are a type of offering in which tokenized digital securities, known as security tokens, are offered and/or traded, including on regulated exchanges. STOs can be used to create new markets for virtually any type of digital or physical asset by using the blockchain’s virtual ledger system to authenticate and track token transactions.

Wazuzu offers a full suite of technology tools and services to its clients in a regulatorily compliant manner across a variety of industries, assets, and use cases, including media, intellectual property portfolio monetization, consumer products, sports, capital markets, mobile gaming, esports, horse racing, higher education, and regulatory compliance.

“With the addition of the Wazuzu asset digitization team and its compliance-focused financial markets experience, American Films now offers shareholders and investors unprecedented value and opportunities. STO and NFT issuance are a natural extension of AMFL’s mission to enhance the value of IP on behalf of copyright holders,” said Craig Campbell, the company’s treasurer and chief financial officer.

Wazuzu’s co-founder Joseph E. Besecker said American Films is his company’s perfect partner. “Wazuzu is at the forefront of bringing utility, engagement and brand amplification through both NFTs and STOs in a regulatorily compliant manner, and we can’t wait to get to work with American Films in the U.S. and around the world,” he said.

Wazuzu does not provide STO underwriting services, working exclusively with tZERO ATS, a regulated alternative trading system operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities. All STOs issued by American Films will trade on the tZERO ATS; the company plans to become the first OTC-traded company to trade on the tZERO ATS, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its OTC trading will continue after that, however, and the company will retain its existing ticker symbol AMFL on both platforms, subject to regulatory approval.

In addition to its ownership of intellectual property and development of films, American Films owns unique tools for cracking down on the piracy of copyrighted content. Its proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies and captures instances of copyright infringement, allowing the publicly-traded company to pursue intellectual property value enhancement on behalf of copyright owners.

“With the asset digitization tools provided by Wazuzu and the increased capital efficiency enabled by STO issuance, American Films is poised for accelerated growth,” Campbell said, adding that in its film projects in particular, the digital functionalities will allow the company to offer deeper engagement as well as perpetual revenue streams around characters and intellectual property in interactive entertainment and metaverse environments.

About American Films, Inc.

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

About Wazuzu, Inc.

Wazuzu, Inc. is an end-to-end blockchain-based asset digitization platform that builds value for its customers, partners, and stakeholders by bringing extensive experience in capital markets, regulatory compliance, creative services, and technology, including NFT minting and consulting on STO issuances. For more information on Wazuzu, please visit https://www.wazuzu.com/ .

Certain statements contained in this release, including without limitation, statements containing the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and words of similar import, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results and events to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term “digital” refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

