Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Increase to the Monthly Dividend, Preliminary Q3 2021 Results for its Royalty Partners and Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce a 4.7% increase to its monthly dividend and the preliminary results for its royalty partners for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”). DIV also announced a change to its board of directors (the “Board”).



Increase to the Monthly Dividend

The Board has approved an increase to the dividend from $0.0175 per share per month ($0.21 per share on an annualized basis) to $0.01833 per share per month ($0.22 per share on an annualized basis) effective November 2021.

Sean Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV stated, “As our royalty partners continue to experience positive trends, we are pleased to announce a 4.7% increase to DIV’s annual dividend. We remain cautiously optimistic that our royalty partners will continue to have a meaningful recovery in their respective businesses as the economy stabilizes. Our Board, in consultation with management, continues to monitor the performance of DIV and its royalty partners, and will consider further adjustments to its dividend while maintaining a target annual payout ratio below 100%.”

Mr. Lube Third Quarter Results

Mr. Lube generated same-store-sales-growth (“SSSG”) of 14.9% for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool for Q3 2021, compared to SSSG of 0.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). Mr. Lube generated SSSG of 13.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to SSSG of -6.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mr. Lube’s SSSG for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were more significantly negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing restrictions and lockdown measures implemented by various levels of government than in the current periods. Mr. Lube generated SSSG of 15.0% and 6.4% respectively for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2019. As provinces have relaxed the restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and Canadians drive more, Mr. Lube has been experiencing favorable trends in its business.

DIV expects to report that aggregate royalty income and management fees of $5.3 million were generated from Mr. Lube in Q3 2021, an increase of 30.4% compared to Q3 2020. The increase in royalty income and management fees was primarily due to SSSG of 14.9% in Q3 2021, as well as the addition of 13 new stores to the Mr. Lube royalty pool and the 0.5% increase to the Mr. Lube royalty rate on May 1, 2021.

AIR MILES® Third Quarter Results

On October 13, 2021, Alliance Data Systems Inc. (“ADS”) issued a news release announcing that its Board of Directors approved the separation of ADS’ LoyaltyOne segment (comprising the Canadian AIR MILES® reward program and the Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty business) into a new independent US-based, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (“Loyalty Ventures”). According to ADS, the separation will be completed after the market closes on November 5, 2021. Following the distribution of the Loyalty Ventures common shares on November 5, 2021, Loyalty Ventures will be an independent, US-based publicly traded company and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “LYLT”. The pending spinoff of the LoyaltyOne segment was initially announced by ADS on May 5, 2021 and previously disclosed by DIV. In addition, on October 14, 2021, ADS published a presentation that noted increased investment by LoyaltyOne, Co. (“LoyaltyOne”) amid post-pandemic recovery tailwinds creates significant upside potential for Loyalty Ventures.

LoyaltyOne, the operator of the AIR MILES® reward program in Canada, recently provided details of that further investment, announcing that the AIR MILES® reward program is implementing a series of improvements to enhance the loyalty program. Over the coming months, AIR MILES collectors will be introduced to more redemption benefits, more ways to earn AIR MILES®, and more opportunities to take part in promotions. Under the revitalized AIR MILES® brand, LoyaltyOne announced that it expects to roll-out the all-new AIR MILES® Flights platform, which is expected to officially launch this November. According to LoyaltyOne, the AIR MILES® Flights platform, a new flight booking experience, provides more choice, flexibility and transparency for Canadian travelers at a time when 70% of AIR MILES collectors have expressed a desire to return to travel. In addition, LoyaltyOne revealed a new visual identity for the AIR MILES® reward program, which is a modern take on the iconic logo.

DIV believes that the refresh of the AIR MILES® brand and the recent improvements to the AIR MILES® reward program could result in increased top-line growth at LoyaltyOne, which would be beneficial to DIV’s royalty.

ADS issued a news release earlier today announcing that: (i) AIR MILES® reward miles issued decreased by 6.9% in Q3 2021, reflecting certain promotional activity in the prior year not present in the current year, and (ii) AIR MILES® reward miles redeemed increased by 30.4% in Q3 2021 to their highest level since the pandemic began, reflecting an improvement in travel-related categories. ADS also noted that AIR MILES® reward miles issued and redeemed both increased on a sequential basis relative to the second quarter of 2021 as airline bookings improved and merchandise redemptions remained strong. ADS further advised that it remains optimistic on the long-term outlook for AIR MILES® as travel returns to steady-state levels.

DIV expects to report that royalty income of $1.7 million was generated from the AIR MILES® licenses in Q3 2021, a decrease of $0.1 million (-4.5%) compared to Q3 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, DIV expects to report royalty income of $4.8 million, a decrease of $0.3 million (-5.6%) compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. DIV’s royalty payment is derived from several AIR MILES® metrics, with AIR MILES® reward miles issued being the primary metric, and other metrics including AIR MILES® reward miles redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotional items, all of which affect quarterly variability.

Sutton Third Quarter Results

DIV expects to report royalty income and management fees of $1.0 million were generated from Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. (“Sutton”) in Q3 2021, compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2020. Since June 2020, DIV has been collecting 100% of the fixed royalty and management fee payments from Sutton. The fixed royalty payable by Sutton increases at a rate of 2.0% per year, with the most recent increase effective July 1, 2021.

Oxford Learning Centres Third Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $0.8 million were generated from Oxford Learning Centres, Inc. (“Oxford”) in Q3 2021, compared to $0.7 million in Q3 2020.

Oxford locations in the Oxford royalty pool generated SSSG (on a constant currency basis) of 19.5% in Q3 2021, compared to SSSG of -24% in Q3 2020. Oxford’s SSSG for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 7.8%, compared to -28% for the period from February 20, 2020, the acquisition date of the Oxford Rights, to September 30, 2020. Oxford locations in the Oxford royalty pool generated SSSG (on a constant currency basis) of -9.0% and -14.3% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2019 (on a pro forma basis, had the Oxford transaction closed on January 1, 2019). In 2020, Oxford’s SSSG was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the temporary suspension of in-centre services at the majority of its locations. 2021 year-to-date has been impacted by government-mandated COVID restrictions, predominantly in Ontario, its largest market. Oxford management is optimistic about a stronger recovery in the last quarter of 2021.

Mr. Mikes Third Quarter Results

The majority of Mr. Mikes Restaurants Corporation (“Mr. Mikes”) restaurants have been open for in-restaurant dining at a reduced capacity since mid-June 2021. Overall, SSSG in Q3 2021 for the Mr. Mikes restaurants in the royalty pool, including stores that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 10.1% compared to Q3 2020 and -7.2% compared to Q3 2019. SSSG for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 for the Mr. Mikes restaurants in the royalty pool was 5.1% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and [-28.9%] compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $1.0 million were generated from Mr. Mikes in Q3 2021, compared to $0.4 million in Q3 2020. DIV granted royalty and management fee relief to Mr. Mikes in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, collecting 75% of the contractual royalty amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The management team at Mr. Mikes continues to expect a protracted recovery.

DIV is in discussions with Mr. Mikes and its lender regarding additional royalty and management fee relief for Mr. Mikes, which DIV expects may be required until such time as all government restrictions impacting the operation of Mr. Mikes restaurants are lifted and the business stabilizes.

Nurse Next Door Third Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that the royalty entitlement to DIV (the “DIV Royalty Entitlement”) from Nurse Next Door Professional Homecare Services Inc. (“Nurse Next Door”) was $1.2 million in Q3 2021. The DIV Royalty Entitlement from Nurse Next Door grows at a fixed rate of 2.0% per annum during the term of the license, with the most recent increase effective October 1, 2021.

Change to Board of Directors

Ms. Lorraine McLachlan recently advised DIV of her intention to step down from the Board to pursue opportunities outside the Corporation. The Board has accepted her resignation, which was effective October 26, 2021.

Paula Rogers, Chair of the Board, said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Lorraine for her contributions over more than 3 years of service to the Board and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES®, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. AIR MILES® is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participating in the AIR MILES® Program. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes currently operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchised supplemental education services in Canada and the United States.

DIV intends to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.

