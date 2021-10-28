Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Financial consolidation, close management, and financial reporting solutions are closely related to enterprise performance management (EPM).



Financial consolidation systems combine and aggregate financial data from multiple operating entities to produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group’s operations. Close management systems allow the finance function to control and manage the process of closing the books on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Financial reporting solutions are analytics and reporting tools targeted at finance users. The inaugural Financial Consolidation and Close Management (FCCR) Market Study examines current usage and planned deployment of these systems and solutions.

According to the study, FCCR is an established but static market. Sixty-two percent of respondents currently use FCCR software, with current use highest within the finance and executive management functions.

“Given the success of our EPM market reports in support of the Office of Finance and the FP&A function, we felt it was important to extend our research to include the corporate controller with FCCR,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



