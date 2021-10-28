Termination of Guardian High Yield Bond Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP has announced that, effective on or about December 29, 2021, it will be terminating Guardian High Yield Bond Fund (the “Fund”). Effective immediately, units of the Fund are no longer offered for sale. Unitholders will not be required to pay any fees in connection with the Fund termination. However, the Fund may make distributions of income or capital gains to unitholders prior to its termination.

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com .



