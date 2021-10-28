Puppet Deepens Commitment to Government Agencies with Enhanced Support and Availability

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, is increasing the availability of Puppet Enterprise on preferred government purchasing vehicles through a new relationship with Carahsoft. This partnership will make Puppet’s flagship product available to organizations like the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70 and numerous other federal, state and local contracts.



Puppet is a trusted partner of the U.S. government and is deeply committed to enhancing security in government cloud operations as well as helping government agencies maintain agility. More than 50% of U.S. Federal cabinet departments and 7 of 10 contractors use Puppet. Many of the largest branches of the U.S. government also use Open Source Puppet or Puppet Enterprise, including the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Defense Information Systems Agency, Health and Human Services, National Institute of Health, Internal Revenue Service, Department of Energy and the National Security Agency.

“Puppet has long been committed to faster, more secure delivery and we’re eager to see more agencies and contractors get the same benefits as their counterparts in the private sector,” said Melissa Palmer, vice president of public sector sales. “Puppet Enterprise has already seen widespread government adoption from military branches, and intelligence agencies. Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we’re looking forward to helping even more agencies and contractors receive the same security and delivery benefits.”

Federal agencies can leverage Puppet Enterprise to rapidly deploy new applications while maintaining infrastructure integrity and availability. Puppet Enterprise delivers the most comprehensive feature set for government agencies who want to quickly start or scale their transformation initiatives, with modern automation tools that provide continuous, intelligent compliance required to meet mission goals.

“We are pleased to offer Puppet’s infrastructure automation solutions through our GSA Schedule and authorized reseller partners. IT automation is the key Government DevOps teams are seeking to manage and scale infrastructure across their organization,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of Virtualization Solutions at Carahsoft.

In addition to wide contract availability, Puppet Enterprise supports critical government standards, enabling the Department of Defense to automate and enforce compliance with configuration standards and security and privacy controls. Puppet Enterprise provides powerful capabilities such as FIPS 140-2 certification, reporting and compliance, role-based access control, extended platform support, orchestration and workflow, code management and enterprise support. DoD agencies can achieve rapid and continuous compliance with DISA STIGs and NIST SP 800-53 by automating configuration management and enforcing desired state as often as needed, up to every thirty minutes.

Puppet Enterprise also advances DevSecOps capabilities by incorporating security into the entire application and infrastructure development cycle. Mission-critical programs, such as DCGS-A, rely on Puppet to ensure continuous compliance through deployment and enables government agencies to automate repetitive tasks, quickly deploy critical applications, proactively manage infrastructure across all major operating systems, on-prem or in cloud environments.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Puppet

Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn

and Read our blog



About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com.