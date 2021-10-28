VisiSonics Partners With Andrea Systems for 3D Spatial Audio Communications to Improve Military Pilot Performance

Proprietary 3D audio conversion kit enables Andrea Systems to upgrade existing aircraft communication systems with cutting-edge RealSpace ® 3D spatial audio technology

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ experience and optimize acoustic environments, today announced a partnership with Andrea Systems LLC, a leading aviation communications systems and equipment supplier, to provide military aviators with VisiSonics’ RealSpace® 3D spatial audio.

Andrea Systems, based in Farmingdale, New York, is incorporating VisiSonics’ technology into a 3D audio conversion kit, giving the company the capability to significantly improve upon the sound available to aviators in current and future aircrafts. The effect will be to turn what is frequently monaural (mono) sound into physics-based, cutting-edge, 3D sound that increases situational awareness, reduces listener fatigue and improves reaction time.

“Our team at VisiSonics can think of no better application of our RealSpace 3D spatial audio technology than to help improve the safety and performance of our military aviation community and that of our allies,” said Ramani Duraiswami, VisiSonics chief executive officer and co-founder. “We are thrilled to partner with Andrea Systems to fundamentally remake the audio systems of military aircrafts to help improve the pilots’ performance, without the need to overhaul each communication system.”

Andrea Systems manufactures audio amplifiers and intercom systems for the U.S. government and several aircraft manufacturers, including Bell Helicopters, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Sikorsky Aircraft.

The VisiSonics 3D audio conversion kit will require minimal aircraft modifications or rewiring, allowing for customizations such as a range of coordinate input protocols and head-tracking capabilities. Options include a customized digital interface with stored voice messages and warning systems.

“VisiSonics stands out among 3D spatial audio suppliers, with the reputation, technical capability and level of scientific advancement the military requires for its aircrafts,” said Jen Gloisten, Andrea Systems Engineering Manager. “Andrea Systems is pleased to forge this partnership with VisiSonics, dramatically strengthening audio intelligibility for military aviators.”

RealSpace 3D provides the most accurate digital simulation for superior, immersive real-life acoustics, using physics-based modelling and room-based reflections as well as simultaneous ambisonics and object-based rendering. The technology provides users with improved sound clarity and the ability to discern source location as well as increased situational or spatial awareness. As clarity improves and noise diminishes, aviators require lower headset volume, therefore protecting their ears from potential hearing loss.

About VisiSonics

VisiSonics is a 3D spatial audio technology company with a complete suite of products that enhance end-users’ performance and experience. Our offerings include 3D audio rendering, capture and analysis, and personalization software as well as acoustic measurement and visualization solutions.

VisiSonics’ physics-based RealSpace 3D audio technology is licensed by consumer electronics brands, semiconductor manufacturers, game developers and the military. Our acoustic measurement and visualization solutions for Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) and industrial noise detection are used by top auto manufacturers, leading research institutions and the military.

Millions worldwide rely on VisiSonics. Learn more at www.visisonics.com .

