Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results, as Record Wealth Management Fee Income Drives Total Fee Income to 34% of Total Revenue

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q3 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $154.13 million, net income of $41.77 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.15 compared to revenue of $143.22 million, net income of $23.16 million and diluted EPS of $1.22, respectively, for the same nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. The revenue improvement was driven by increased wealth management fee income, net interest income and gain on the sale of SBA loans, partially offset by reduced gain on sale of PPP loans.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $52.99 million, net income of $14.17 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.74, compared to revenue of $52.36 million, net income of $13.55 million and diluted EPS of $0.71, respectively, for the same three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $7.4 million gain on sale of PPP loans. The 2020 periods also included a much higher provision for loan losses than the 2021 periods, due to the environment in 2020 created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to increased qualitative loss factors when calculating the allowance for loan losses.

The September 2021 quarter included increased noninterest income (when excluding the $7.4 million gain on sale of PPP loans in 2020), principally record wealth management fee income and income from capital markets activities (which includes mortgage banking income, SBA loan income, and corporate advisory fee income) when compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The September 2021 quarter also included a $1.35 million swap valuation allowance recorded in operating expenses related to an allowance for termination of a loan level, back-to-back swap on a commercial real estate loan placed on nonaccrual status.

As previously disclosed, on January 28, 2021, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 948,735 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares. During the third quarter of 2021 the Company purchased 227,060 shares at an average price of $32.73 for a total cost of $7.43 million. Through September 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased 619,815 shares at an average price of $31.33 for a total cost of $19.42 million, under the program.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “Our third quarter results showed continued growth in our wealth management and commercial banking businesses. Our pipelines for both of these businesses continue to be robust heading into the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Kennedy also said, “In addition to record growth in wealth management fees year-to-date in 2021, we also saw strong growth in revenue from our capital markets activities. Increases in these areas year-over-year more than offset the $7.4 million of gains generated in 2020 from PPP loan sales.”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

September 2021 Year Compared to Prior Year

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 100.85 $ 95.87 $ 4.98 5 % Wealth management fee income (A) 39.03 30.07 8.96 30 Capital markets activity (B) 7.10 5.02 2.08 41 Other income (C) 7.15 12.26 (5.11 ) (42 ) Total other income 53.28 47.35 5.93 13 Operating expenses (A) (D) 94.46 85.71 8.75 10 Pretax income before provision for loan losses 59.67 57.51 2.16 4 Provision for loan and lease losses (E) 2.73 30.05 (27.32 ) (91 ) Pretax income 56.94 27.46 29.48 107 Income tax expense/(benefit) (F) 15.17 4.30 10.87 253 Net income $ 41.77 $ 23.16 $ 18.61 80 % Diluted EPS $ 2.15 $ 1.22 $ 0.93 76 % Total Revenue (G) $ 154.13 $ 143.22 $ 10.91 8 % Return on average assets annualized 0.94 % 0.54 % 0.40 Return on average equity annualized 10.43 % 6.07 % 4.36

(A) The September 2021 nine months included nine months of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December hires of the teams from Lucas Capital Management (“Lucas”) and Noyes Capital Management (“Noyes”) and three months of wealth management fee income and expense related to the July acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group (“PPSG”).

(B) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities and mortgage banking activities. The September 2021 nine months included $1.3 million of corporate advisory fee income, the majority of which related to a large investment banking advisory event, which closed in the March 2021 quarter. There were no fees related to loan level back-to-back swap activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the same 2020 period.

(C) The 2021 nine months included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; a $1.4 million gain on loans held at lower of cost or fair value; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $455,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds. The 2020 nine months included a $7.4 million gain on the sale of $355 million of PPP loans.

(D) The 2021 nine months included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank; $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt; and $1.4 million related to a swap valuation allowance.

(E) The 2020 nine months included a provision for loan and lease losses of $30.1 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(F) The 2020 nine months included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.

(G) Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

September 2021 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 35.21 $ 32.15 $ 3.06 10 % Wealth management fee income (A) 13.86 10.12 3.74 37 Capital markets activity (B) 2.06 1.11 0.95 86 Other income (C) 1.86 8.98 (7.12 ) (79 ) Total other income 17.78 20.21 (2.43 ) (12 ) Operating expenses (A) (D) 32.18 28.46 3.72 13 Pretax income before provision for loan losses 20.81 23.90 (3.09 ) (13 ) Provision for loan and lease losses (E) 1.60 5.15 (3.55 ) (69 ) Pretax income 19.21 18.75 0.46 2 Income tax expense 5.04 5.20 (0.16 ) (3 ) Net income $ 14.17 $ 13.55 $ 0.62 5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.03 4 % Total Revenue (F) $ 52.99 $ 52.36 $ 0.63 1 % Return on average assets annualized 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.06 Return on average equity annualized 10.40 % 10.53 % (0.13 )

(A) The September 2021 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December hires of the teams from Lucas and Noyes and the July acquisition of PPSG.

(B) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities, and mortgage banking activities.

(C) The quarter ended September 30, 2020 included a gain on sale of $7.4 million on the sale of $355 million of PPP loans.

(D) The September 2021 quarter included $1.4 million related to a swap valuation allowance.

(E) The September 2020 quarter included a provision for loan and lease losses of $5.2 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(F) Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

September 2021 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021 2021 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 35.21 $ 33.85 $ 1.36 4 % Wealth management fee income (A) 13.86 13.03 0.83 6 Capital markets activity (B) 2.06 1.46 0.60 41 Other income (C) 1.86 3.18 (1.32 ) (42 ) Total other income 17.78 17.67 0.11 1 Operating expenses (D) 32.18 30.68 1.50 5 Pretax income before provision for loan losses 20.81 20.84 (0.03 ) (0 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 1.60 0.90 0.70 78 Pretax income 19.21 19.94 (0.73 ) (4 ) Income tax expense 5.04 5.52 (0.48 ) (9 ) Net income $ 14.17 $ 14.42 $ (0.25 ) (2 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ - 0 % Total Revenue (E) $ 52.99 $ 51.52 $ 1.47 3 % Return on average assets annualized 0.95 % 0.97 % (0.02 ) Return on average equity annualized 10.40 % 10.86 % (0.46 )

(A) The September 2021 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the July acquisition of PPSG.

(B) Capital markets activity included fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities.

(C) The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; a $1.1 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.

(D) The September 2021 quarter included $1.4 million related to a swap valuation allowance. The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.

(E) Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

The Company’s priorities include:

Grow and expand our three primary drivers of profitability: Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Capital Markets businesses.

Continued well-disciplined wealth management acquisitions.

Continue loan and deposit pricing discipline.

Continue to execute on our stock repurchase program.

Drive Return on Assets to greater than 1% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity to greater than 14% over time.

Select highlights:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division grew to $10.3 billion at September 30, 2021 (from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020).

Wealth Management fee income increased to $14 million for Q3 2021 (compared to $10 million for Q3 2020).

On July 1, 2021, we closed on the acquisition of PPSG.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

At September 30, 2021, loans totaled $4.55 billion (excluding $49 million of PPP loans), compared to $4.21 billion (excluding $196 million of PPP loans) at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of 8% (or 11% annualized)

Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market) totaled 89% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, with an average cost of 0.17%. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts (included in core deposits) totaled 18% of total deposits.

The net interest margin improved by 4 basis points in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021 and improved 22 basis points when compared to Q3 2020.

Capital Management:

Continued to execute on the previously approved stock repurchase program – during Q3 repurchased 227,060 shares at an average price of $32.73 for a total cost of $7.4 million. (Year-to-date through September 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased 619,815 shares).

Tangible book value per share increased to $26.50 at September 30, 2021 from $25.47 at December 31, 2020, despite recent stock repurchase activity. See the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in this release.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management

In the September 2021 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated a record $13.86 million in fee income, compared to $10.12 million for the September 2020 quarter, and $13.03 million for the June 2021 quarter.

The market value of the Company’s AUM/AUA increased to $10.3 billion at September 30, 2021 from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020, due to $715 million of organic new business, acquisitions, and favorable market conditions.

John P. Babcock, President of the Peapack Private Wealth Management division, said, “2021 showed continued strong new business, new client acquisition and client retention. We ended 2020 with a very strong Q4 and this continued into 2021 with gross inflows of $715 million for the first nine months of 2021.” Babcock went on to note, “We continue to look to grow our wealth business organically and through selective acquisitions. We continue to make significant progress on our infrastructure consolidation including launching our new trading platform, as well as adding more resources to our financial planning team.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

At September 30, 2021, loans and leases totaled $4.55 billion (excluding $49 million of PPP loans), compared to $4.21 billion (excluding $196 million of PPP loans) at December 31, 2020, reflecting year-to-date growth of $338 million or 8% (11% annualized). This growth was achieved despite over $400 million of accelerated prepayments over the nine-month period.

Total C&I loans and leases (including the PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 were $1.83 billion or 40% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our commercial loan pipelines continue to be strong going into the fourth quarter, standing at approximately $400 million with likelihood of closing during the fourth quarter of 2021. Notwithstanding the sale and forgiveness of PPP loans and significant payoff activity, we believe that we will achieve high single digit loan growth for 2021, which was the upper end of our guidance provided in the beginning of 2021.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “As mentioned in the past, our Corporate Advisory business, which gives us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis, is enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service. This business has gained momentum and also has a robust pipeline of new business opportunities.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk. Total deposits at September 30, 2021 increased $558 million to $5.38 billion from $4.82 billion at December 31, 2020. Along with the deposit growth, the change in mix was favorable, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $153 million, interest-bearing demand increased $507 million, while higher costing CDs declined $104 million and brokered deposits declined $25 million, when comparing September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2020.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “89% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market, and, our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 18% of our total deposits; both metrics reinforce the “core” nature of our deposit base.”

At September 30, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $1.5 billion (or 24% of assets). This level is much higher than the level at June 30, 2021 due to a significant increase in core deposits during Q3 2021. In addition, the Company has approximately $1.9 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.1 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve is secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As a commercial bank, a large portion of our loans reprice when the Fed changes rates. The 150-basis point reduction in target Fed Funds near the end of the first quarter of 2020 reduced the Company’s yield on assets. However, we were able to strategically reprice our deposits over time to offset much of that decline. Further, when interest rates rise, we expect that our net interest income will improve. Our current modeling indicates that 42% of our loan portfolio will reprice within three months (54% within one-year).”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 97,655 2.53% $ 91,901 2.51% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 1,530 0.03% 1,005 0.02% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (365 ) -0.17% (1,000 ) -0.19% Effect of PPP loans 2,029 -0.04% 3,961 -0.01% NII/NIM as reported $ 100,849 2.35% $ 95,867 2.33% Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 34,635 2.56% $ 32,446 2.56% $ 30,327 2.45% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 325 0.02% 501 0.04% 104 0.01% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (46 ) -0.14% (115 ) -0.15% (266 ) -0.24% Effect of PPP loans 297 -0.02% 1,013 -0.07% 1,984 -0.02% NII/NIM as reported $ 35,211 2.42% $ 33,845 2.38% $ 32,149 2.20%

As shown above, the Company’s reported NIM increased 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The Bank strategically lowered its cost of funds and grew its average loan portfolio, both of which benefitted NIM.

Future net interest income and net interest margin should benefit from the following:

Robust loan pipelines to generate loan growth and utilize excess liquidity.

Continued downward repricing of maturing CDs.

An increase in target Fed funds (should that occur).

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $ 408 $ 409 $ 954 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps — — — Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,569 932 79 Corporate advisory fee income 84 121 75 Total capital markets activity $ 2,061 $ 1,462 $ 1,108

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed above) totaled $2.06 million for the September 2021 quarter compared to $1.46 million for the June 2021 quarter and $1.11 million for the September 2020 quarter. The September 2021 and June 2021 quarter results were driven by $1.57 million and $932,000 in gains on the sale of SBA loans, respectively. The September 2020 quarter reflected increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low-rate environment. During the September 2021, June 2021 and September 2020 quarter, the Company recorded minimal corporate advisory fee income. These transactions tend to be larger and take longer to complete. As noted previously, the pipeline of such business is robust. The September 2021, June 2021 and September 2020 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been, and will continue to be, minimal activity for such in the current environment.

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

Other noninterest income (as defined above) totaled $1.86 million, $3.18 million, and $8.98 million, for the September 2021, June 2021, and September 2020 quarters, respectively. The June 2021 quarter included $153,000 of Bank Owned life Insurance income due to receipt of life insurance proceeds; a $1.13 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; and $722,000 of fee income related to referral of PPP loans to a third party. This was partially offset by an $842,000 cost on the termination of $40 million notional interest rate swaps with an all-in cost of 1.50%. The September 2020 quarter included a $7.43 million gain on the sale of PPP loans.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $32.18 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.68 million for the June 2021 quarter and $28.46 million for the September 2020 quarter. The September 2021 quarter included $1.35 million related to a swap valuation allowance. The September 2021 quarter also included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to the teams hired from Lucas and Noyes and the acquisition of PPSG. The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. The June 2021 quarter also included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to the teams hired from Lucas and Noyes.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in digital enhancements to improve the client experience and grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including lift-outs, strategic hires, and wealth M&A.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 26.22%, as compared to 27.69% for the June 2021 quarter and 27.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The effective tax rate for the nine months of 2021 was 26.65% compared to 15.65% for the first nine months of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $3.34 million tax benefit, principally due to a $3.2 million Federal income tax benefit that resulted from a tax NOL carryback. The Company had a $23 million operating loss for tax purposes in 2018 (when the Federal tax rate was 21%) resulting from accelerated tax depreciation. Under the CARES Act, the Company was allowed to carry this NOL back to a period when the Federal tax rate was 35%, generating a permanent tax benefit.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

For further details, see the Q3 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).

Nonperforming assets (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) at September 30, 2021 were $25.9 million, or 0.42% of total assets, compared to $11.5 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. A single large commercial real estate loan with a large retail component, and on deferral, was placed on nonaccrual status as of September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $1.6 million compared to $900,000 for the June 2021 quarter and $5.15 million for the September 2020 quarter. The decreased provision for loan and lease losses in the 2021 quarters when compared to the 2020 quarter reflect the reduced qualitative loss factors related to the unemployment rate and amount of loan deferrals and other economic qualitative factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when calculating the allowance for loan losses. Loans on deferral, and accruing, entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic have come down significantly from the prior year (declined from $914 million at June 30, 2020 to $13 million at September 30, 2021). The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses, and its allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) also reflect, among other things, the Company’s assessment of asset quality metrics, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $65.13 million (1.42% of total loans), compared to $63.51 million at June 30, 2021 (1.39% of loans) and $67.31 million at December 31, 2020 (1.53% of total loans). See page 16 in the Q3 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information) for a rollforward of the Company’s ALLL from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The Company will adopt CECL effective January 1, 2022 and does not expect a material adjustment upon adoption.

Capital

The Company’s capital position during the September 2021 quarter was benefitted by net income of $14.17 million, which was offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program and the quarterly dividend. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 227,060 shares at an average price of $32.73 for a total cost of $7.4 million. GAAP Capital at September 30, 2021 was also impacted by an increase in the unrealized loss on securities from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021, due to a rise in medium-term Treasury yields as of September 30, 2021.

The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at September 30, 2021 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

As previously announced, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company successfully completed a private placement of $100 million in fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 at a rate of 3.5%. Such funds benefitted the Company’s Regulatory Tier 2 Capital. At the time, the Company noted the proceeds raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include stock repurchases, the redemption of the Company’s existing 6% subordinated debt and acquisitions of wealth management firms. Throughout the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased $19 million of stock. On June 30, 2021 the Company redeemed its 6% subordinated debt. On July 1, 2021 the Company closed on the acquisition of PPSG.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing run under multiple scenarios, including a no growth, severely adverse case. In such case as of June 30, 2021, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With a Pandemic stress overlay on this case, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period. For further details, see page 26 in the Q3 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).

On October 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2021 and beyond;

our inability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;

our inability to manage our growth;

our inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value in our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for loan losses and capital levels;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;

higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans;

changes in interest rates;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;

if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and higher levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;

collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;

our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income;

the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;

a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in an elimination or a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;

our wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil;

a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill;

the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors;

we may face litigation, regulatory enforcement and reputation risk as a result of our participation in the PPP and the risk that the SBA may not fund some or all PPP loan guaranties;

our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and

FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 40,067 $ 39,686 $ 38,239 $ 38,532 $ 40,174 Interest expense 4,856 5,841 6,446 6,797 8,025 Net interest income 35,211 33,845 31,793 31,735 32,149 Wealth management fee income 13,860 13,034 12,131 10,791 10,119 Service charges and fees 959 896 846 859 785 Bank owned life insurance 311 466 611 313 314 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) (A) 408 409 1,025 1,470 954 Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value(B) — 1,125 282 — 7,429 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps (A) — — — — — Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 1,569 932 1,449 375 79 Corporate advisory fee income (A) 84 121 1,098 50 75 Loss on swap termination — (842 ) — — — Other income (C) 660 1,495 643 590 456 Securities gains/(losses), net (70 ) 42 (265 ) (42 ) — Total other income 17,781 17,678 17,820 14,406 20,211 Salaries and employee benefits (D) 19,859 19,910 21,990 19,902 19,202 Premises and equipment 4,459 4,074 4,113 4,189 4,109 FDIC insurance expense 555 529 585 665 605 FHLB prepayment penalty — — — 4,784 — Valuation allowance loans held for sale (E) — — — 4,425 — Swap valuation allowance 1,350 — — — — Other expenses 5,962 6,171 4,906 5,284 4,545 Total operating expenses 32,185 30,684 31,594 39,249 28,461 Pretax income before provision for loan losses 20,807 20,839 18,019 6,892 23,899 Provision for loan and lease losses (F) 1,600 900 225 2,350 5,150 Income before income taxes 19,207 19,939 17,794 4,542 18,749 Income tax expense 5,036 5,521 4,616 1,512 5,202 Net income $ 14,171 $ 14,418 $ 13,178 $ 3,030 $ 13,547 Total revenue (G) $ 52,992 $ 51,523 $ 49,613 $ 46,141 $ 52,360 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.16 $ 0.72 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.74 0.74 0.67 0.16 0.71 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 18,763,316 18,963,237 18,950,305 18,947,864 18,908,337 Diluted 19,273,831 19,439,439 19,531,689 19,334,569 19,132,650 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.95 % 0.97 % 0.89 % 0.21 % 0.89 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 10.40 % 10.86 % 10.03 % 2.32 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H) 11.43 % 11.83 % 10.94 % 2.51 % 11.41 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.42 % 2.38 % 2.28 % 2.25 % 2.20 % GAAP efficiency ratio (I) 60.74 % 59.55 % 63.68 % 85.06 % 54.36 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.16 % 2.06 % 2.14 % 2.66 % 1.86 %

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) Includes gain on sale of $355 million and $57 million of PPP loans completed in the September 2020 and June 2021 quarters, respectively.

(C) Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.

(D) The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.

(E) The December 2020 quarter reflects a $4.4 million write-down of a commercial real estate held for sale loan associated with an assisted living facility.

(F) The September 2020 and December 2020 quarters included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(G) Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

(H) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(I) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 117,992 $ 127,218 $ (9,226 ) -7 % Interest expense 17,143 31,351 (14,208 ) -45 % Net interest income 100,849 95,867 4,982 5 % Wealth management fee income 39,025 30,070 8,955 30 % Service charges and fees 2,701 2,296 405 18 % Bank owned life insurance 1,388 960 428 45 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A) 1,842 1,796 46 3 % Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (B) 1,407 7,426 (6,019 ) -81 % Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A) — 1,620 (1,620 ) -100 % Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 3,950 1,391 2,559 184 % Corporate advisory fee income (A) 1,303 215 1,088 506 % Loss on swap termination (842 ) — (842 ) N/A Other income (C) 2,798 1,257 1,541 123 % Securities gains/(losses), net (293 ) 323 (616 ) -191 % Total other income 53,279 47,354 5,925 13 % Salaries and employee benefits (D) 61,759 57,614 4,145 7 % Premises and equipment 12,646 12,188 458 4 % FDIC insurance expense 1,669 1,310 359 27 % Swap valuation allowance 1,350 — 1,350 N/A Other expenses 17,039 14,598 2,441 17 % Total operating expenses 94,463 85,710 8,753 10 % Pretax income before provision for loan losses 59,665 57,511 2,154 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses (E) 2,725 30,050 (27,325 ) -91 % Income before income taxes 56,940 27,461 29,479 107 % Income tax expense (F) 15,173 4,299 10,874 253 % Net income $ 41,767 $ 23,162 $ 18,605 80 % Total revenue (G) $ 154,128 $ 143,221 $ 10,907 8 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 2.21 $ 1.23 $ 0.98 80 % Earnings per share (diluted) 2.15 1.22 0.93 76 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,891,601 18,879,688 21,913 0 % Diluted 19,390,522 19,052,605 337,917 2 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.94 % 0.54 % 0.40 % 74 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 10.43 % 6.07 % 4.36 % 72 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H) 11.40 % 6.59 % 4.81 % 73 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.35 % 2.33 % 0.02 % 1 % GAAP efficiency ratio (I) 61.29 % 59.84 % 1.45 % 2 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.12 % 1.99 % 0.13 % 7 %

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) Includes gain on sale of PPP loans of $57 million and $355 million completed in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(C) Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the nine months ended September 2021.

(D) The nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.

(E) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(F) 2020 included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.

(G) Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

(H) Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(I) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,299 $ 12,684 $ 8,159 $ 10,629 $ 8,400 Federal funds sold — — 102 102 102 Interest-earning deposits 606,913 190,778 468,276 642,591 670,863 Total cash and cash equivalents 616,212 203,462 476,537 653,322 679,365 Securities available for sale 843,779 823,820 875,301 622,689 596,929 Equity security 14,824 14,894 14,852 15,117 15,159 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 12,950 12,901 13,699 13,709 18,433 Residential mortgage 510,878 504,181 498,884 520,188 532,120 Multifamily mortgage 1,497,683 1,420,043 1,178,940 1,127,198 1,168,796 Commercial mortgage 680,107 702,777 697,599 694,034 722,678 Commercial loans (A) 1,833,532 1,880,830 1,982,570 1,975,337 1,930,984 Consumer loans 30,689 31,889 36,519 37,016 51,859 Home equity lines of credit 42,512 44,062 45,624 50,547 52,194 Other loans 245 204 199 225 260 Total loans 4,595,646 4,583,986 4,440,335 4,404,545 4,458,891 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 65,133 63,505 67,536 67,309 66,145 Net loans 4,530,513 4,520,481 4,372,799 4,337,236 4,392,746 Premises and equipment 23,123 23,261 23,260 21,609 21,668 Other real estate owned — — 50 50 50 Accrued interest receivable 22,790 23,117 23,916 22,495 22,192 Bank owned life insurance 46,510 46,605 46,448 46,809 46,645 Goodwill and other intangible assets 49,333 43,156 43,524 43,891 39,622 Finance lease right-of-use assets 3,769 3,956 4,143 4,330 4,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,307 9,569 10,186 9,421 10,011 Other assets (B) 66,175 66,466 64,912 99,764 110,770 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,240,285 $ 5,791,688 $ 5,969,627 $ 5,890,442 $ 5,958,107 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 986,765 $ 959,494 $ 908,922 $ 833,500 $ 838,307 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,355,892 1,978,497 1,987,567 1,849,254 1,858,529 Savings 168,831 147,227 141,743 130,731 127,737 Money market accounts 1,287,686 1,213,992 1,256,605 1,298,885 1,251,349 Certificates of deposit – Retail 426,981 446,143 474,668 530,222 586,801 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 31,382 31,631 31,631 32,128 32,677 Subtotal “customer” deposits 5,257,537 4,776,984 4,801,136 4,674,720 4,695,400 IB Demand – Brokered 85,000 85,000 110,000 110,000 130,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 33,804 33,791 33,777 33,764 33,750 Total deposits 5,376,341 4,895,775 4,944,913 4,818,484 4,859,150 Short-term borrowings — — 15,000 15,000 15,000 FHLB advances (C) — — — — 105,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (D) 48,496 83,586 168,180 177,086 183,790 Finance lease liability 6,063 6,299 6,528 6,753 6,976 Operating lease liability 10,644 9,902 10,509 9,737 10,318 Subordinated debt, net (E) 132,629 132,557 181,837 181,794 83,585 Other liabilities (B) 123,098 125,110 120,219 154,466 156,472 Due to brokers — — — — 15,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,697,271 5,253,229 5,447,186 5,363,320 5,435,379 Shareholders’ equity 543,014 538,459 522,441 527,122 522,728 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,240,285 $ 5,791,688 $ 5,969,627 $ 5,890,442 $ 5,958,107 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 10.3 $ 9.8 $ 9.4 $ 8.8 $ 7.6

(A) Includes PPP loans of $49 million at September 30, 2021, $84 million at June 30, 2021, $233 million at March 31, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020, and $202 million at September 30, 2020.

(B) The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.

(C) The Company prepaid $105 million of FHLB advances with a weighted-average rate of 3.20% during the December 2020 quarter.

(D) Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans.

(E) The increase was due to the completion of a $100 million subordinated debt offering in December 2020. The Company redeemed $50 million of subordinated debt on June 30, 2021.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans (A) 25,925 5,962 11,767 11,410 8,611 Other real estate owned — — 50 50 50 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,925 $ 5,962 $ 11,817 $ 11,460 $ 8,661 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.13 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.10 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.15 % Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 416 $ 190 $ 197 $ 201 $ 2,278 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)(E) $ 1,193 $ 1,678 $ 1,622 $ 5,053 $ 6,609 Loans subject to special mention $ 115,935 $ 148,601 $ 166,013 $ 162,103 $ 129,700 Classified loans $ 51,937 $ 11,178 $ 25,714 $ 37,771 $ 41,263 Impaired loans $ 26,341 $ 6,498 $ 11,964 $ 16,204 $ 15,514 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 63,505 $ 67,536 $ 67,309 $ 66,145 $ 66,065 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,600 900 225 2,350 5,150 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net 28 (4,931 ) 2 (1,186 ) (5,070 ) End of period $ 65,133 $ 63,505 $ 67,536 $ 67,309 $ 66,145 ALLL to nonperforming loans 251.24 % 1065.16 % 573.94 % 589.91 % 768.15 % ALLL to total loans 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.48 % General ALLL to total loans (F) 1.26 % 1.38 % 1.45 % 1.47 % 1.48 %

(A) Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $5.6 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Excludes residential and commercial loans held for sale of $8.5 million at December 31, 2020. Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $10.0 million at September 30, 2020.

(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

(C) Amount excludes $4.0 million at September 30, 2021, $3.9 million at June 30, 2021, $3.9 million at March 31, 2021, $4.0 million at December 31, 2020 and $5.2 million at September 30, 2020 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

(D) Excludes a residential loan held for sale of $93,000 at December 31, 2020.

(E) December 31, 2020 includes $1.3 million of residential loans that are classified as delinquent due to an escrow payment shortage due to a recent change in escrow payment requirement.

(F) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A)(J) 8.70 % 8.95 % 8.77 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 7.97 % 8.27 % 8.16 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets excluding

PPP loans (C) 8.04 % 8.55 % 8.45 % Book value per share (D) $ 29.15 $ 27.78 $ 27.62 Tangible Book Value per share (E) $ 26.50 $ 25.47 $ 25.53





September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 501,188 8.56% $ 483,535 8.53% $ 483,782 8.54% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 501,188 10.97 483,535 11.93 483,782 11.76 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 501,159 10.97 483,500 11.93 483,747 11.75 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 691,044 15.12 716,210 17.67 618,993 15.04 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (F) $ 594,610 10.15% $ 549,575 9.71% $ 547,761 9.68% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (G) 594,610 13.01 549,575 13.55 547,761 13.33 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (H) 594,581 13.01 549,540 13.55 547,726 13.33 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (I) 651,841 14.26 600,478 14.81 599,314 14.58

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Tangible equity and tangible assets excluding PPP loans are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and excluding the balance of intangible assets and PPP loans from total assets. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(D) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding

(E) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($293 million)

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($366 million)

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($297 million)

(I) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($457 million)

(J) PPP loans with a balance of $49 million at September 30, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020 and $202 million at September 30, 2020 increased total assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Quarters Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Residential loans retained $ 36,845 $ 37,083 $ 15,814 $ 22,316 $ 32,599 Residential loans sold 24,041 25,432 45,873 64,630 54,521 Total residential loans 60,886 62,515 61,687 86,946 87,120 Commercial real estate 14,944 12,243 38,363 — 1,613 Multifamily 120,716 255,820 85,009 1,184 1,500 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 143,121 141,285 129,141 218,235 118,048 SBA (C) 11,570 15,976 58,730 8,355 4,962 Wealth lines of credit (A) 10,020 3,200 2,475 3,925 2,000 Total commercial loans 300,371 428,524 313,718 231,699 128,123 Installment loans 178 25 63 690 253 Home equity lines of credit (A) 2,535 4,140 1,899 2,330 4,759 Total loans closed $ 363,970 $ 495,204 $ 377,367 $ 321,665 $ 220,255





For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2021 2020 Residential loans retained $ 89,742 $ 66,057 Residential loans sold 95,346 110,973 Total residential loans 185,088 177,030 Commercial real estate 65,550 11,219 Multifamily 461,545 75,458 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 413,547 260,250 SBA (C) 86,276 614,443 Wealth lines of credit (A) 15,695 5,750 Total commercial loans 1,042,613 967,120 Installment loans 266 1,459 Home equity lines of credit (A) 8,574 12,671 Total loans closed $ 1,236,541 $ 1,158,280

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.

(C) Includes PPP loans of $9.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, $47 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $596 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 820,574 $ 2,824 1.38 % $ 553,607 $ 2,182 1.58 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 6,035 64 4.24 9,127 116 5.08 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 503,621 3,779 3.00 529,500 4,437 3.35 Commercial mortgages 2,133,259 16,114 3.02 1,929,319 15,115 3.13 Commercial 1,826,368 16,553 3.63 2,134,399 17,653 3.31 Commercial construction 24,596 198 3.22 4,395 55 5.01 Installment 32,219 245 3.04 52,659 377 2.86 Home equity 43,182 357 3.31 53,373 444 3.33 Other 252 5 7.94 283 7 9.89 Total loans 4,563,497 37,251 3.27 4,703,928 38,088 3.24 Federal funds sold — — — 102 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 413,623 142 0.14 652,832 159 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 5,803,729 40,281 2.78 % 5,919,596 40,545 2.74 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,592 7,479 Allowance for loan and lease losses (64,100 ) (68,110 ) Premises and equipment 23,311 21,511 Other assets 201,287 242,017 Total noninterest-earning assets 169,090 202,897 Total assets $ 5,972,819 $ 6,122,493 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,098,827 $ 1,177 0.22 % $ 1,828,780 $ 1,130 0.25 % Money markets 1,257,760 683 0.22 1,235,040 920 0.30 Savings 152,759 20 0.05 125,016 16 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 461,917 836 0.72 642,732 2,529 1.57 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,971,263 2,716 0.27 3,831,568 4,595 0.48 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 85,000 385 1.81 130,000 636 1.96 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,796 266 3.15 33,742 267 3.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,090,059 3,367 0.33 3,995,310 5,498 0.55 Borrowings 64,332 57 0.35 475,465 1,221 1.03 Capital lease obligation 6,147 74 4.82 7,054 84 4.76 Subordinated debt 132,588 1,358 4.10 83,552 1,222 5.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,293,126 4,856 0.45 % 4,561,381 8,025 0.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 997,450 872,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 137,387 173,816 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,134,837 1,046,376 Shareholders’ equity 544,856 514,736 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,972,819 $ 6,122,493 Net interest income $ 35,425 $ 32,520 Net interest spread 2.33 % 2.04 % Net interest margin (D) 2.42 % 2.20 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 820,574 $ 2,824 1.38 % $ 884,374 $ 3,020 1.37 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 6,035 64 4.24 6,891 81 4.70 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 503,621 3,779 3.00 498,594 3,826 3.07 Commercial mortgages 2,133,259 16,114 3.02 1,941,330 15,056 3.10 Commercial 1,826,368 16,553 3.63 1,942,802 16,984 3.50 Commercial construction 24,596 198 3.22 20,952 180 3.44 Installment 32,219 245 3.04 34,319 255 2.97 Home equity 43,182 357 3.31 45,042 377 3.35 Other 252 5 7.94 219 5 9.13 Total loans 4,563,497 37,251 3.27 4,483,258 36,683 3.27 Federal funds sold — — — 91 — 0.06 Interest-earning deposits 413,623 142 0.14 428,464 97 0.09 Total interest-earning assets 5,803,729 40,281 2.78 % 5,803,078 39,881 2.75 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,592 10,360 Allowance for loan and lease losses (64,100 ) (67,593 ) Premises and equipment 23,311 23,307 Other assets 201,287 182,421 Total noninterest-earning assets 169,090 148,495 Total assets $ 5,972,819 $ 5,951,573 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,098,827 $ 1,177 0.22 % $ 1,980,688 $ 944 0.19 % Money markets 1,257,760 683 0.22 1,235,464 727 0.24 Savings 152,759 20 0.05 144,044 18 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 461,917 836 0.72 488,148 1,027 0.84 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,971,263 2,716 0.27 3,848,344 2,716 0.28 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 85,000 385 1.81 105,604 456 1.73 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,796 266 3.15 33,783 264 3.13 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,090,059 3,367 0.33 3,987,731 3,436 0.34 Borrowings 64,332 57 0.35 166,343 182 0.44 Capital lease obligation 6,147 74 4.82 6,380 76 4.76 Subordinated debt 132,588 1,358 4.10 181,317 2,147 4.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,293,126 4,856 0.45 % 4,341,771 5,841 0.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 997,450 948,851 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 137,387 129,980 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,134,837 1,078,831 Shareholders’ equity 544,856 530,971 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,972,819 $ 5,951,573 Net interest income $ 35,425 $ 34,040 Net interest spread 2.33 % 2.21 % Net interest margin (D) 2.42 % 2.38 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 822,262 $ 8,473 1.37 % $ 467,881 $ 6,749 1.92 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 6,961 243 4.65 9,930 376 5.05 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 501,276 11,559 3.07 531,563 13,510 3.39 Commercial mortgages 1,972,723 45,590 3.08 1,989,256 49,745 3.33 Commercial 1,900,231 49,992 3.51 1,977,597 54,450 3.67 Commercial construction 20,418 516 3.37 4,440 187 5.62 Installment 34,724 777 2.98 53,165 1,212 3.04 Home equity 45,672 1,133 3.31 54,627 1,512 3.69 Other 239 15 8.37 321 23 9.55 Total loans 4,475,283 109,582 3.26 4,610,969 120,639 3.49 Federal funds sold 64 — 0.13 102 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 465,287 367 0.11 468,064 820 0.23 Total interest-earning assets 5,769,857 118,665 2.74 % 5,556,946 128,584 3.09 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,018 6,149 Allowance for loan and lease losses (67,592 ) (58,896 ) Premises and equipment 23,087 21,373 Other assets 203,344 212,716 Total noninterest-earning assets 168,857 181,342 Total assets $ 5,938,714 $ 5,738,288 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,996,663 $ 3,099 0.21 % $ 1,706,558 $ 6,219 0.49 % Money markets 1,250,933 2,204 0.23 1,211,720 5,374 0.59 Savings 140,066 55 0.05 118,291 47 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 494,255 3,333 0.90 672,308 9,370 1.86 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,881,917 8,691 0.30 3,708,877 21,010 0.76 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 100,110 1,334 1.78 153,358 2,259 1.96 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,783 791 3.12 33,729 794 3.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,015,810 10,816 0.36 3,895,964 24,063 0.82 Borrowings 138,448 448 0.43 330,324 3,360 1.36 Capital lease obligation 6,376 229 4.79 7,266 261 4.79 Subordinated debt 165,053 5,650 4.56 83,496 3,667 5.86 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,325,687 17,143 0.53 % 4,317,050 31,351 0.97 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 932,088 763,414 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 143,045 149,187 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,075,133 912,601 Shareholders’ equity 533,894 508,637 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,934,714 $ 5,738,288 Net interest income $ 101,522 $ 97,233 Net interest spread 2.21 % 2.12 % Net interest margin (D) 2.35 % 2.33 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Shareholders’ equity $ 543,014 $ 538,459 $ 522,441 $ 527,122 $ 522,728 Less: Intangible assets, net 49,333 43,156 43,524 43,891 39,622 Tangible equity 493,681 495,303 478,917 483,231 483,106 Period end shares outstanding 18,627,910 18,829,877 19,034,870 18,974,703 18,924,953 Tangible book value per share $ 26.50 $ 26.30 $ 25.16 $ 25.47 $ 25.53 Book value per share 29.15 28.60 27.45 27.78 27.62 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 6,240,285 $ 5,791,688 $ 5,969,627 $ 5,890,442 $ 5,958,107 Less: Intangible assets, net 49,333 43,156 43,524 43,891 39,622 Tangible assets 6,190,952 5,748,532 5,926,103 5,846,551 5,918,485 Less: PPP Loans 48,721 83,766 232,721 195,574 201,991 Tangible Assets excluding PPP Loans 6,142,231 5,664,766 5,693,382 5,650,977 5,716,494 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.97 % 8.62 % 8.08 % 8.27 % 8.16 % Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 8.04 % 8.74 % 8.41 % 8.55 % 8.45 % Equity to assets (A) 8.70 % 9.30 % 8.75 % 8.95 % 8.77 %

(A) Equity to total assets would be 8.77% if PPP loans of $47 million were excluded from total assets as of September 30, 2021. Equity to total assets would be 9.43% if PPP loans of $84 million were excluded from total assets as of June 30, 2021. Equity to total assets would be 9.11% if PPP loans of $233 million were excluded from total assets of March 31, 2021. Equity to total assets would be 9.26% if PPP loans of $196 million were excluded from total assets as of December 31, 2020. Equity to total assets would be 9.08% if PPP loans of $202 million were excluded from total assets as of September 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net income $ 14,171 $ 14,418 $ 13,178 $ 3,030 $ 13,547 Average shareholders’ equity $ 544,856 $ 530,971 $ 525,643 $ 523,446 $ 514,736 Less: Average intangible assets, net 48,757 43,366 43,742 40,336 39,811 Average tangible equity 496,099 487,605 481,901 483,110 474,925 Return on average tangible common equity 11.43 % 11.83 % 10.94 % 2.51 % 11.41 %





For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021 2020 Net income $ 41,767 $ 23,162 Average shareholders’ equity $ 533,894 $ 508,637 Less: Average intangible assets, net 45,306 40,135 Average tangible equity 488,588 468,502 Return on average tangible common equity 11.40 % 6.59 %





Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net interest income $ 35,211 $ 33,845 $ 31,793 $ 31,735 $ 32,149 Total other income 17,781 17,678 17,820 14,406 20,211 Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net 70 (42 ) 265 42 — Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — (1,125 ) (282 ) — (7,429 ) Income from life insurance proceeds — (153 ) (302 ) — — Loss/(gain) on swap termination — 842 — — — Total recurring revenue 53,062 51,045 49,294 46,183 44,931 Operating expenses 32,185 30,684 31,594 39,249 28,461 Less: FHLB prepayment penalty — — — 4,784 — Valuation allowance loans held for sale — — — 4,425 — Write-off of subordinated debt costs — 648 — — — Swap valuation allowance 1,350 — — — — Severance expense — — 1,532 — — Total operating expense 30,835 30,036 30,062 30,040 28,461 Efficiency ratio 58.11 % 58.84 % 60.99 % 65.05 % 63.34 %





For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 100,849 $ 95,867 Total other income 53,279 47,354 Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net 293 (323 ) Less: Loss/(gain) on swap termination 842 — Income from life insurance proceeds (455 ) — Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (1,407 ) (7,426 ) Total recurring revenue 153,401 135,472 Operating expenses 94,463 85,710 Less: Write-off of subordinated debt costs 648 — Swap valuation allowance 1,350 — Severance expense 1,532 — Total operating expense 90,933 85,710 Efficiency ratio 59.28 % 63.27 %





