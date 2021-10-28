Molecula Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner®

“This research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services,” the report says.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecula, a technology company that accelerates data-driven innovation, today announced that it has been named a “Cool Vendor” based on the October 2021 report titled, “Cool Vendors™ in Data Management: Creating Operational Efficiencies, 2021” by Merv Adrian and Nina Showell at Gartner, Inc. The report evaluates interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in the data management market that enable operational efficiencies. This Gartner report points out that organizations should "treat data as a strategic asset across all lines of business, and put it to use. Ensure the data is findable, accessible and usable throughout the organization, in both human-readable and machine-readable formats."*

“We are honored to be named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor,’” said H.O. Maycotte, founder and CEO of Molecula. “We believe that real-time analytics and AI will remain unfulfilled promises until we solve the preprocessing and preaggregation problems that big data brings. At Molecula, we have built a product that eliminates the need for preaggregation, thereby closing the gap between data collection and decision, and allowing for true, at-scale implementation of real-time analytics and AI.”

We consider that the information provided in the report is of value to all data and analytics leaders who are seeking new ways to create operational efficiencies.

About Molecula

Molecula closes the gap between data and decision, enabling organizations to unlock the power of real-time analytics and AI. By eliminating resource-intensive pre-aggregation, Molecula accelerates data-driven innovation. Our unique feature-first approach automatically transforms source data into a format that is instantly accessible, actionable, and reusable across projects.

Molecula is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2017. To learn more about Molecula, visit: https://www.molecula.com

