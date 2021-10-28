The NFL, The Honey Baked Ham Company, Herschel Supply Co., CoinDesk and Other Top Brands Select Sailthru Marketing Automation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Sailthru , a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced new customer wins, including The NFL, The Honey Baked Ham Company (a joint Liveclicker customer which migrated from Sailthru’s sister technology brand, Emma), Herschel Supply and CoinDesk. As brands are rethinking their marketing stacks, Sailthru’s nimble approach to omnichannel personalization is appealing to sophisticated brands with an eye towards their data-driven marketing future. Choosing a flexible, independent and zero-/first-party centric partner like Sailthru allows brands to thrive in the face of market forces like third-party cookie loss and accelerated digital customer activity.



A study from Boston Consulting Group finds that brands with a data-driven approach to marketing see revenue increase 200% over their peers and cost savings that are 1.6 times better too. More brands are taking ownership of their customer experience by building first-party data capabilities, and by selecting agile technologies like Sailthru that are built to move at the speed of the customer.

Sailthru’s deep expertise in verticals including retail and media ensure that new clients immediately benefit from best-in-class customer service and technology purpose-built for their needs. With a focus on marketing based on zero- and first-party data, Sailthru delivers personalization and dynamic, triggered marketing that reaches every customer touchpoint across channels. Brands gain a true partner when they choose Sailthru, getting both sophisticated foundational technology as well as agile, innovative growth potential.

“Sailthru has been a fantastic partner as we execute our personalization strategy. We really appreciate the hands-on customer service team we work with and we're doing regular calls to keep our momentum going. We've already implemented a variety of customer-first elements, from their easy-to-use segmentation to dynamic design features. We're seeing really great results and have planned future initiatives that Sailthru is making possible with their flexible, data-first platform," said Naomi Shao, Email & Retention Marketing Manager at Herschel Supply .

“Sailthru's Audience Builder and Lifecycle Optimizer tools have helped CoinDesk to better engage our newsletter subscribers and introduce new subscribers to all that CoinDesk has to offer,” said Cameron Hood, Newsletter Editor at CoinDesk .

“It is our priority that all NFL players — those currently playing and those beyond their on-field football careers — are informed of everything that is available to them through the league. We are here to be of service to players, and to do that we need to be the best-in-class at communicating customized, timely, relevant and valuable information. Sailthru’s email marketing platform allows us to do that," said Melissa Menta, Manager, Football Communications & Marketing at National Football League (NFL).

“We were clients of Sailthru’s sister brand, Emma, and loved working with the technology and the team. As we expanded our business, we needed technology designed for more robust ecommerce capabilities. We did a full market assessment and determined that their sister brand, Sailthru was the best fit. The team worked with us to connect our account so we could maintain the best of both worlds. It’s been great to expand to new technology as we keep our momentum going with the same great team,” said Carl Dickerson, Digital Content Strategist at The Honey Baked Ham Company .

“Brands like The NFL, The Honey Baked Ham Company, Herschel Supply and CoinDesk are leading their competition with a focus on data independence. Sailthru provides the technology and customer-centric approach that brands need now and in the future. Sailthru offers the agile, innovative approach to omnichannel personalization that the monolithic marketing clouds simply can’t match. We’re excited to help drive our new customers’ next phase of growth,” said Cat Orlandi, VP of Enterprise Customer Success at CM Group, the parent company of Sailthru and Liveclicker.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Insider, and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com