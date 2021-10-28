Cleaning Contractors NI: Belfast Carpet Cleaning Company Supports Spend Local Scheme by Offering 20% Extra Off Services

Woodstock Link, Belfast, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning Contractors NI offers professional and thorough carpet cleaning in Belfast for both domestic and commercial clients. The company has been providing professional carpet cleaning and hard floor cleaning in areas throughout Northern Ireland since 2010.

Cleaning Contractors NI are keen participants in the ‘Spend Local’ government scheme being rolled out all over Northern Ireland. The team there are offering customers who spend their free £100 off the government with them an extra 20% off their cleaning services.

This offer provides some truly fantastic savings to those who need a bit of professional help with keeping their home or business in order. Contact the team today to take advantage of this amazing offer!

Professional cleaning services

Hiring a professional cleaning company like Cleaning Contractors NI to take over some of the chores at home or in your workspace has some serious benefits. You get to kick back and relax in a spotless living space or welcome important clients into your freshly cleaned office without having to worry about lifting a finger yourself.

When done regularly, professional cleaning services can also extend the life of your carpets, upholstery and hardwood floors by up to 30%, as well as ridding your space from allergens and making it more hygienic.

Cleaning Contractors NI can carry out any of the following services in your home or business:

Hard floors

Carpet cleaning

Carpet repair

Commercial carpet cleaning

Upholstery cleaning

Leather cleaning

Mattress cleaning and sanitation

Sanitising and disinfection services

Pest control

Trauma, bio hazard and CSI cleaning

Fire damage clean

Water damage clean

Mould removal

Specialist odour removal

Get in touch with the team today to be well on your way to enjoying a fresh, clean property.

Why choose Cleaning Contractors NI?

If you’re looking for a fully qualified, trusted carpet cleaning NI company that provides both commercial and residential services, you can’t go wrong with Cleaning Contractors NI. The team there take great pride in providing first-class services at fair prices, and they always strive to look after customers well – which might be why they have over 200 five-star reviews!

Cleaning Contractors NI guarantees the highest level of service when hired, and the staff there are highly experienced and trained in the use of specialized cleaning equipment. Over the years, the team have developed meaningful relationships with other local businesses throughout Belfast and Northern Ireland, and Cleaning Contractors NI has become a truly trusted company in the community.

What’s more, you can be assured of high quality when hiring Cleaning Contractors NI. The cleaning specialists there are committed to delivering efficient, reliable services, ensuring you’re completely satisfied every step of the way. They will arrive at an agreed time, treat your property with care, produce excellent results, and offer aftercare services if needed. So, what are you waiting for? Get in touch with the team today!

More information

Cleaning Contractors NI specialises in carpet cleaning and floor restoration, servicing both domestic and commercial properties. The company holds full liability insurance and is part of Causeway Cleaning Ltd., founded in 2010.

Cleaning Contractors NI covers the following service areas: Belfast City Centre, Belfast Harbour, Sailortown Dunmurry, Castlereagh and all other Belfast Suburbs. We also serve clients throughout NI including Lisburn, Newtownabbey, Ballyclare, Larne, Carrickfergus, Ballymena, and more.

To discover more, visit the website at https://www.cleaningcontractorsbelfast.co.uk. If you have a question, you can email info@cleaningcontractorsni.com or call 028 9073 7252.

https://thenewsfront.com/cleaning-contractors-ni-belfast-carpet-cleaning-company-supports-spend-local-scheme-by-offering-20-extra-off-services/