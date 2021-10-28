Apex Circuit Opens 'Hotel-Like' Health Complex on Its Corporate Campus for Its Employees

SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses worldwide continue to find ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Apex Circuit, one of the world's largest manufacturers of printed circuits boards based in Thailand, has built a "hotel-like health complex" on its corporate campus for the company's employees to recover or quarantine from COVID-19 rather than be sent home.

Complete with air conditioning, HDTVs, refrigerator, beds, desks, bathrooms and a Panda-size robot that comes by to deliver meals and snacks, the Apex "Sandbox" as it is named, shows the extra care and effort that Apex has put in place to keep its 8,000-plus employees safe and healthy. According to Apex's CEO Chou Jui-Hsiang (Bill), many Apex employees live together with grandparents, parents and children so all are at risk if one family member comes down with COVID-19, so the Apex "Sandbox" provides a safe and comfortable alternative for Apex's employees to quarantine and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many large-scale manufacturing businesses have faced similar challenges during this pandemic period. Apex's management team, which counts many large electronic brands as its customers, immediately took action with multiple layers of defense to keep the company's 8,000+ employees safe and without missing one day of operations. The past 18 months have been very challenging according to CEO Chou Jui-Hsiang, but the culture of Apex Circuit has always been to place the care and safety of employees first.

The Apex "Sandbox" is another example of what a company can provide to keep its employees safe, healthy and appreciated during this pandemic period.

ABOUT Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd., established in September 2001, specializes in the manufacturing of rigid, double-sided and multi-layer printed circuit boards. Website: https://www.apexcircuit.com/.

Company Contact

Maliwan Chinvorakijkul

maliwanch@apexcircuit.com

Tel: +66 85 910 6698

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

39/234-236 Moo2, Rama2 Road

Bangkrachao, Amphur Munag, Samutsakhon 74000







Attachment