Edmund Optics Expands Range of Components for Growing Number of Infrared Application Spaces

BARRINGTON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by adding several new product families that enable a growing range of infrared (IR) and near-infrared (NIR) applications. This product expansion provides laser integrators with more component options available in-stock for immediate shipping, enabling rapid prototyping and product development.

Eye-safe NIR lasers are increasingly being used in biomedical systems, LiDAR, and telecom. New TECHSPEC® 1550nm High Precision NIR Aspheric Lenses allow NIR system designers to correct for spherical aberrations and improve system resolutions. New NIR Detection YAGLASS-T Filters convert NIR light to eye-safe visible light and feature a high laser damage threshold of 51 J/cm2 @ 1064nm, 10ns pulses, providing an ideal alternative to laser detection cards for high-power applications.

New IR Pellicle Beamsplitters use thin nitrocellulose beamsplitting membranes mounted in aluminum frames to eliminate second surface reflections and beam displacement while minimizing changes in the optical path length in IR laser systems.

This wave of new products adds to Edmund Optics' already extensive range of Infrared Optics and are kept in-stock to facilitate rapid prototyping. Additionally, and custom components can be specially tailored to specific application needs to take laser systems from prototype to production.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Near Infrared (NIR) Detection YAGLASS-T Filters





Near Infrared (NIR) Detection YAGLASS-T Filters convert near-infrared (NIR) light between 900 - 1070nm to visible light with emission at 550 and 660nm.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment