Dymax Announces New Sales Partnership with PVA

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, proudly announces PVA as a new distributor of Dymax materials for North America. This agreement involves the distribution of Dymax innovative adhesives, maskants, and conformal coatings.



PVA is a global supplier of automated dispensing and coating systems with nine locations throughout North America. PVA automated systems are commonly used to apply Dymax materials to a variety of applications including printed circuit boards, medical devices, consumer electronics, and more.

The new partnership bridges the gap between robotics and formulations, bringing customers a single source for automated dispense, coating, curing, and materials solutions. “Our relationship with PVA will help expand our reach to critical OEM manufacturers in the medical device, telecommunications, and electronics industries that may not be aware of Dymax’s 40 years of experience creating innovative formulated light-curable materials,” commented Jason Maupin, Chief Commercial Officer for Dymax.

Backed by significant technical expertise, PVA’s global application team can seamlessly support onsite implementation, and in conjunction with Dymax’s extensive knowledge of the light-curing industry, offer a complete manufacturing process to companies. Together, this alliance builds upon the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

About PVA

PVA’s dispensing and coating solutions are utilized worldwide in applications for printed circuit assembly, semiconductor packaging, medical device manufacturing, telecommunications, solar, and consumer electronics. From laboratory development to advanced production systems, PVA provides industry leading fluid delivery technologies that deliver unmatched precision and reliability.

For more information about PVA, please contact PVA at info@pva.net or (518) 371-2684.