Lauritz.com Group A/S Extraordinary General Meeting

No. 15/2020
Copenhagen, 28 October 2021
An Extraordinary General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Thursday 28 October 2021.
The General Meeting approved the following:
- The election of Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.
- Election of Tue Byskov Bøtkær to the Board of Directors.
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen
e-mail press@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 28 October 2021.
Attachment