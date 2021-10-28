Lauritz.com Group A/S Extraordinary General Meeting

No. 15/2020

Copenhagen, 28 October 2021



An Extraordinary General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Thursday 28 October 2021.

The General Meeting approved the following:

The election of Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.

Election of Tue Byskov Bøtkær to the Board of Directors.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen

e-mail press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 28 October 2021.

Attachment