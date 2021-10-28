The Cardiometabolic Health Congress Concludes the 16th Annual CMHC

Boca Raton, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress concluded the 16th Annual CMHC | Pushing Boundaries in Cardiometabolic Health: Challenges and Controversies on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, live in National Harbor, MD, as well as online, delivered virtually. The conference’s hybrid delivery utilized the innovative Array® platform and enabled both in-person and virtual attendees to participate in live Q&A discussions with expert faculty panels while broadening the congress’ reach to clinicians across the country. The event featured four days of actionable insights surrounding late-breaking research, FDA updates, advanced clinical strategies, and more and offered direct, unparalleled access to leading academic experts, clinical researchers, and more through a wide variety of interactive sessions.

The conference began with an in-depth pre-conference workshop titled A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Actionable Cardiometabolic Rare Diseases You Might Miss. The workshop delivered a comprehensive overview of rare lipid, cardiovascular, diabetes, and obesity disorders as well as actionable strategies to diagnose and treat them. The official first day of the event began with a session highlighting the latest FDA updates and late-breaking trials, as well as a moving keynote presentation titled The Emotional Heart. Led by Dr. Sandeep Jauhar, a renowned cardiologist and New York Times bestselling author, the keynote presentation highlighted how patients' emotions and psychological wellbeing can influence heart disease and cardiometabolic risk, how to better understand these connections, and how to account for them when individualizing therapy. The remainder of the conference was divided into dedicated sessions highlighting obesity and lifestyle advances, dyslipidemia/atherosclerosis/thrombosis, diabetes, and finally hypertension/HF/kidney.

During the congress, CMHC successfully launched the pre-sale for the brand new Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certification Course | Certified Cardiometabolic Health Professional (CCHP). The course, aligned with the purpose of the Annual Cardiometabolic Congress itself, has been designed to provide a review of the fundamentals of the intersections of cardiometabolic risk factors, and the core principles in the management of obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease.

“The biggest health threat to not only the U.S., but to the world, is cardiometabolic disease. This is the health care problem of our century. We have one multidisciplinary meeting where we bring together experts in all these fields to get the audience up to the state of the art in terms of management of patients with these problems,” remarked CMHC Chairperson, Christie M. Ballantyne, MD, “I'm an expert in my area, but every year I attend CMHC, I'm learning something new from the speakers, and sometimes I'm relearning something I may have forgotten.”

On-demand recordings of the event will soon be made available for purchase.

CMHC’s next in-person conference, Great Debates in Cardiometabolic Medicine: CMHC Spring, is scheduled for April 8-10, 2022.

As the nation’s premier event in cardiometabolic medicine, the 16th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress has been curated by the field’s leading experts to deliver to clinicians the latest evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes and quality of life for the growing numbers of patients at increased cardiometabolic risk.

Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.