Government Marketing University Announces GAIN 2021 Sponsors

Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Marketing University (GMarkU) announced today the sponsors of their sixth annual GAIN 2021 conference. GMarkU has attracted sponsorship support from 21 local and national businesses. Sponsors include distributors, media companies, service providers, public relations and marketing agencies, systems integrators, and technology firms who are all dedicated to helping GMarkU make sure marketers are “In the Know” when it comes to the latest government marketing tips and techniques.

GAIN 2021 will bring government marketing professionals together with subject matter experts, government officials and their peers in a self-paced virtual setting. Streaming in November, this year’s conference will take the format of a 3-part series with episodes streaming over a 3-week period on November 4, 11, and 18 so attendees can watch and learn at their own pace.

“Our sponsors are an integral part of GAIN, and our government marketing community” said Stephanie Geiger, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Government Marketing University, and the host of the GAIN event. “We are thankful to each of our sponsors for their contributions to this year’s conference. It is because of their support that we are able to provide such an impactful and content rich program to the government marketing community.”

GAIN 2021 sponsors are given the opportunity to raise their brand awareness and increase visibility for their organizations across this highly influential target audience of government marketing decision makers. By creating content and taking advantage of select sponsorship benefits, they can position themselves as thought leaders in the B2G market. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please download the GAIN 2021 Sponsor Prospectus or contact GAINSponsor@gmarku.com.

We are proud to announce this year's GAIN 2021 sponsors:

PhD Sponsors:

Artform Business Solutions

Carahsoft

Federal Business Council, Inc.

Federal News Network

GovEvents

GovernmentCIO Media and Research

Market Connections, Inc.

Washington Technology

Yes& Agency

Zoom

Masters Sponsors

Refuel Agency

Bachelors Sponsors:

Government Matters

L&R Communications

MeriTalk

Sage Communications

StoryTech Consulting

ThunderCat Technology

Trezza Media Group

World Wide Technology

Award Sponsor

Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC)

Community Partners:

The Pulse of GovCon

Capitol Communicator

Register Today

Individuals interested in attending the GAIN 2021 conference can register today by visiting https://thegainconference.com/tickets/

About GAIN 2021

GAIN 2021 will have all the hottest content and speakers to ensure you are “In the Know.” Join us to hear the latest tips and techniques in reaching your government audience by checking out our agenda and registering today. You can count on Government Marketing University to lead the way with incredible and innovative training content like Creating a Holistic Marketing Strategy, Staying Agile in an Evolving Landscape, Translating Policies and Mandates into Actionable Campaigns and so much more. All in a new format of a 3-part series with episodes launching over a 3-week period so you can watch and learn at your own pace.

About Government Marketing University

Government Marketing University, now part of GovExec’s portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

About GovExec



As the market-leading information platform, for over 50 years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec’s platform services are three-fold—data that informs, media that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching over 2.8 million government influencers each month, GovExec’s brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, Route Fifty, The Atlas for Cities, City & State New York, City & State Pennsylvania, Military Periscope, Government Contracting Institute, and a strategic investment in Power Almanac.

###