Lucid to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. The company will issue an earnings press release with the dial-in number and a link to the live webcast on its investor relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website after completion of the call.



Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin on October 30.

