Ontario company announces state-of-the-art COVID protection

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the fourth -- and potentially subsequent -- waves of COVID hit Canada and other jurisdictions around the world, Ontario-based TREBOR RX CORP is pleased to announce our Health Canada INTERIM ORDER #329587 for our ZenGuard disposable face mask with biocidal coating, NOW referred to as: CAREGuard+™.

CAREGuard+™ Offering significantly increased protection of 99.99%+ against SUPER VIRUSES, its variants and a vast swath of other, bacteria and molds. The new CAREGuard+™ 4 ply mask kills airborne pathogens on contact.

After an exhaustive testing process by Canadian medical testing laboratories, CAREGuard+™ 4 ply mask (ZenGuard antimicrobial technology) conforms to, or exceeds standards related to breathability, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial and viral filtration efficiency as well as shedding. As a result of the IO review, Health Canada has validated Trebor RX (ZenGuard disposable Face mask with biocidal coating)is safe for use by all Health Care facilities & Canadians across the country.

“Exactly one year ago today Trebor and its partner, Guelph-based Zen Graphene Solutions announced the scientific breakthrough on an antimicrobial coating, and we now have proactive approval from Health Canada. This is a major milestone for our companies and for the enhanced safety of Canadians, particularly our healthcare heroes,” says Trebor CEO George Irwin

Looking beyond Canada’s borders, TREBOR RX CORP, has the first regulatory approval using ZENGuard Antimicrobial technology on surgical masks and it is expected to generate very substantial international interest.

“As jurisdictions around the world work to restore normalcy and economic recovery, CAREGuard+™ 4ply mask will offer superior protection for not only healthcare workers but students and staff going back to schools, workplaces, restaurants, commercial spaces and entertainment venues,” observes Mr. Irwin who also applauds the foresight of both the Ontario and Canadian government for encouraging and investing in Canadian PPE manufacturing and research.

Working together with government and private sector partners we have set a new standard in the fight against airborne pathogens. This is a game changer in the PPE space, and we look forward to reaching out to healthcare and long-term care facilities, school boards, workplaces and homes with this new gold standard in mask protection,” concludes Mr. Irwin.

About TreborRx Ltd.



TreborRx is a Canadian success story that began when the first wave of COVID hit our country in the winter of 2020. Trebor President Brenda Elliott and CEO George Irwin -- business partners -- used their extensive experience in the toy manufacturing sector to pivot and very quickly address critical shortages PPE facing Canadian healthcare workers. In 18 short months, TREBOR RX built a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Collingwood Ontario and has been highly active in the research and development of superior PPE solutions. TREBOR RX CORP. operates TREBOR RX WEST, an Alberta PPE manufacturing facility and is entering the international marketplace with Canadian made innovations and products.

INNOVATION FOR A SAFER WORLD

Our Mission “ To make lives safer by making a difference every day”

For more information, contact:

George Irwin

george.irwin@treborrx.com

416-625-7499