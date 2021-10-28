AMD Promotes Server SoC Architect Kevin Lepak to Corporate Fellow

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the appointment of Senior Fellow and Server SoC (system on chip) Architect Kevin Lepak to AMD Corporate Fellow, in recognition of his critical role in the design of next-generation AMD EPYC™ processors. Lepak achieved an excellent record of overseeing the execution and delivery of leadership data center processors for AMD, including 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs and next generation AMD Instinct™ accelerators. As AMD Corporate Fellow, Lepak expands on his leadership in chip design to play a larger role in evolving AMD’s processor and systems vision.



“Kevin’s technical contributions made undeniable positive impact on AMD over many years,” said Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president of Technology and Engineering at AMD. “He played an instrumental role in solidifying the company’s leadership in the data center and continues to work closely with customers to design future generations of high-performance AMD products. With his aptitude for innovation, execution and collaboration, Kevin epitomizes our high-performance culture.”

With 16 years at AMD, Lepak is a leading technologist with deep subject matter expertise in SoC design, memory and I/O performance, and CPU architectures. His technical aptitude and critical role in architecting an industry-leading roadmap have contributed to significant data center growth.

Promotion to AMD Corporate Fellow is an honor bestowed to the most accomplished innovators. AMD Corporate Fellows are appointed after a rigorous review process that assesses not only specific technical contributions to the company, but also involvement in the industry, mentoring of others and improving the long-term strategic position of the company. Currently, only eight engineers at AMD hold the title of Corporate Fellow.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.