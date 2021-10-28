NFT Ecosystem DoinGud Welcomes Three Social Causes Ahead of Launch

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoinGud, a new NFT ecosystem focused on empowering creators, connecting humans, and generating positive social impact, today announced Tanzania Development Trust, Open Earth Foundation, and Rock and Roll Forever Foundation as the first three social causes joining them on their mission to drive worldwide social impact through meaningful creation. DoinGud’s platform enables creators to donate a percentage of first and secondary NFT sales to any of these charitable causes, in an effort to drive social impact awareness.

While charitable donations by corporations decreased by 6.1% in 2020, individuals are exploring new avenues through which to give back evidenced by the 5% increase in individual charitable donations. Concurrently, in the third quarter of 2021 alone, NFT sales surged to a whopping $10.7 billion. DoinGud’s platform leverages the excitement around NFTs to offer a novel charitable incentive structure to support causes around the globe. Through its sustainable giving model powered by a revenue and royalty-split mechanism, DoinGud hopes to drive a larger portion of this revenue to Social Impact Organizations all over the world. Carefully curated, each Social Impact Organization DoinGud selects will support one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs by the United Nations), including gender equality, good education, climate action, and more.

Wendy Y. Feher, DoinGud’s SIO Team Lead, stated, “DoinGud is the ecosystem that uniquely brings together creators, collectors, curators, brands, fans and nonprofits of all types - social, political, economic, welfare and more. At DoinGud, these powerful communities connect and collaborate to democratize the world of art, accelerate culture shifts, and build a better world with each and every NFT purchase.”

The first three social causes coming onboard demonstrate the range of organizations DoinGud is striving to support.

The Tanzania Development Trust (TDT) strives to create positive change in the country by bringing clean water to communities throughout the region, promoting gender equality, and working to end female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Open Earth Foundation uses open source technologies to advance climate solutions such as climate accounting, climate finance, and collaboration tech.

Founded by rock music legend and entrepreneur, Stevie Van Zandt, and supported by the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese, TeachRock uses the power of music to teach. Through popular music, TeachRock develops interdisciplinary, culturally responsive education materials to empower teachers and engage students of all 21st century classrooms.

“Tanzania Development Trust has been supporting grassroots projects in rural Tanzania for 46 years. As we are all volunteers with no offices all donations go directly to projects bring clean water, education and improved livelihoods to people living on less than a dollar a day. We are very grateful to DoinGud for their support,” said Janet Chapman, Chair at Tanzania Development Trust.

These social causes are the first of many that DoinGud plans to onboard into its ecosystem. Set to launch in November, DoinGud is here to empower the bountiful community of creatives in crypto to continuously give back through every NFT sale. DoinGud recently unveiled its much anticipated Litepaper, heavyweight backers and five-star network of advisors, as well as a stellar roster of critically acclaimed creators including: Lauren YS, Jules Muck, Allison Bamcat, artists from H+ Creative, and Agora’s 3M+ member photographer community.





About DoinGud

DoinGud is an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact.

Community-owned and curated, empowering creators, curators, collectors, and communities to tap into sustainable income streams, creatively engage with their patrons, and create lasting impact for the causes they care about. An accessible ecosystem that helps creators focus on what's important, creating.

