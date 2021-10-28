DZS Chooses Jabil to Expand Manufacturing Footprint

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity systems and platforms, and communications software solutions, today announced an agreement with Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to significantly expand its manufacturing services in support of the fast-growing demand for DZS broadband access, mobile transport and connected premises equipment solutions globally. This expansion will further the company’s manufacturing footprint and improve economies of scale.

“Jabil provides DZS the technical alignment, manufacturing scalability, and agility required to meet the strong demand for leading-edge, next-generation fiber access products and 5G xHaul offerings in 2021 and beyond,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “Jabil’s manufacturing and supply chain expertise, plus agility, will enable DZS to advance our hybrid manufacturing and supply chain sustainability strategy that minimizes risk in light of world events, including pandemics and natural disasters, so that we can deliver what our customers need, when they need it, at an optimized price.”

With premier facilities in Vietnam, Malaysia, Ukraine, Hungary, Brazil, the U.S. and Mexico, Jabil’s global manufacturing presence gives DZS the capability to “build anything anywhere” in response to customer demand or to mitigate the supply chain impacts of unforeseen world events. This flexible manufacturing strategy is augmented by DZS’ own significant production line investments at the company’s U.S.-based facility in Seminole, Florida, to support world-class quality and standards.

“DZS is positioned for rapid growth at the convergence of fixed and wireless networks,” said Emanuele Cavallaro, President of Communications, Cloud & Compute Division at Jabil. “The increased collaboration speaks to our mutual competitive strengths at this time of unprecedented innovation and growth in the telecommunications industry, positioning us to support game-changing opportunities like broadband stimulus initiatives in the U.S. and similar rural connectivity and high-speed broadband investments around the world.”

Prior to this expansion, Jabil had been manufacturing elements of the DZS O-Series carrier-grade optical products for the network edge, featuring 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and above capacity, and environmentally hardened Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) coherent optics in its Penang, Malaysia facility.

