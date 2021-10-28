Academy Sports + Outdoors contributes over $100,000 to local communities on National First Responders Day

KATY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") is commemorating National First Responders Day by making a contribution of more than $100,000 to nine first responder organizations and 11 different local chapters of National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. ("National PAL"). This is the third straight year that Academy has celebrated National First Responder Day by giving back to first responder organizations in its communities. Additionally, now through Nov. 14, Academy is offering first responders, active-duty military and veterans a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase in-store and online.



“Academy is proud to commit over $100,000 worth of donations across our footprint in honor of National First Responders Day. We are extremely grateful for the hard work first responders do every day to keep our communities safe,” said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ senior vice president of marketing. “We hope this contribution helps celebrate our first responders, foster positive community relationships and empower communities to have fun together.”

In September, Academy Sports + Outdoors became the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of National PAL. The organization and its chapters work nationwide to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among children, police officers and community through positive engagement. Children in local chapters will participate in shopping sprees at Academy stores in cities across the U.S. including Houston, Texas, Evansville, Ind., Wilmington, N.C., Kansas City, Mo. and more. They will be able to shop for sports equipment, safety gear, apparel, footwear and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is also making donations to a variety of local first responder groups such as the El Paso Fire Department in El Paso, Texas, the Greensboro Fire Department’s Camp Spark in Greenville, N.C. and the 300 Club of Atlanta, Ga. The donations will help the organizations purchase sports and outdoor equipment to supply initiatives and events within their communities.

Academy regularly contributes to first responders and safety-related initiatives to promote responsibility and safety through events, programs and organizations making a positive impact.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

