Stereotaxis to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2021 third quarter on Thursday, November 11, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EST that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.



What: Stereotaxis third quarter 2021 financial results conference call When: Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST) Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial 800-367-2403 (US and Canada) or 334-777-6978 (International) and give the participant pass code 1935969. Webcast: To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/ Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one month beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology is used in the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

