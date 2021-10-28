RestorePoint Delivers Real Time Insights to zoomMediaPlus

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zoomMediaPlus ( www.zoomMediaPlus.com ), a global mobile virtual network operator and aggregator (MVNOA) has entered into an agreement with RestorePoint ( www.restorepoint.ai ) to provide data and process automation with RestorePoint’s PLASMA Platform and IoT Studio, a low code/no code application powered by PLASMA.



IoT Studio is a powerful cloud scale solution for global cellular data management that enables companies to gain valuable business intelligence for numerous IoT use cases. IoT Studio enables zoomMediaPlus to seamlessly connect to their data warehouse via an API driven data exchange and apply business process automation to deliver real time insights to zoomMediaPlus’ end users and customers.

“IoT Studio, when coupled with PLASMA, democratizes data, enabling faster decision making across the business” said Scott Danner, Chief Commercial Officer, RestorePoint. “IoT Studio has allowed zoomMediaPlus to move away from static dashboards and correlate cellular usage, device inventory and IoT business data in real time – accelerating time to insight.”

Richard Sfeir, CEO, zoomMediaPlus agrees. “It’s an extremely robust and scalable solution – improving our efficiency by more than 70%. The data is getting bigger and broader and RestorePoint’s platform provides us the ability to grow and expand as we sign up more customers and our business lines grow.”

About zoomMediaPlus

zoomMediaPlus is a full-service global mobile virtual network operator, enabler, and aggregator providing cellular connectivity, provisioning and billing system services across the spectrum of mobile service providers, resellers, and brand retailers. zoomMediaPlus focuses on reducing the complexity of managing a mobile wireless business, minimizing operational costs, and controlling data usage in real time. zoomMediaPlus is an AT&T Partner Exchange Platinum Elite Solution Provider. For more information, please visit www.zoommediaplus.com .

About RestorePoint

RestorePoint provides data and process automation, data management, integrated security and data intelligence solutions. Businesses utilize RestorePoint’s PLASMA platform to securely connect, correlate, automate and visualize their data regardless of where it resides. In addition, PLASMA’s automation engine enables businesses to take action based on scheduled or event-driven workflows. RestorePoint’s PLASMA has been adopted across many industries including service providers, commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and financial services. For more information, please visit www.restorepoint.ai .