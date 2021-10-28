New Book Offers Vital Business Strategies for Hybrid and Remote Work

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Remote Work Technology: Keeping Your Small Business Thriving from Anywhere, newly released by Wiley Publishing, Henry Kurkowski provides actionable steps to optimize the use of remote work technology to collaborate with teams effectively and manage company operations from anywhere in the world.

"The COVID-19 shutdowns greatly accelerated new innovations in business technology and methodologies, and even changed how leaders now need to manage their companies," says Kurkowski. "The book discusses specific remote work technologies and best practices, but it goes beyond the tech to also discuss the cultural transformation necessary for remote and hybrid organizations to thrive in this new environment."

Remote Work Technology includes data from university studies and recent surveys of remote workers, along with personal stories and powerful insights from business leaders who abruptly switched their own companies to fully remote teams during the shutdowns. The book offers market-tested strategies on how businesses can successfully:

Empower team members to deliver their best work.

Build a high level of engagement with employees and clients.

Avoid the remote-work pitfalls of burnout and isolation.

Kurkowski says, "Today's office operates very differently than the pre-pandemic office. Along with the new innovations, there are a new set of employee concerns and a new set of expectations they have of employers. After over a year of being flung into the 'work from home' situation, it's now time to perfect the remote and hybrid working model."

PRAISE FOR REMOTE WORK TECHNOLOGY

"I can think of no finer guide to help the reader navigate the quickly evolving landscape of remote work than Henry Kurkowski. Henry has spent the bulk of his career working at the intersection of technology, culture and organizational transformation." - Kristian Andersen, partner, High Alpha

"Remote Work Technology by Henry Kurkowski is essential reading for all who are navigating and hoping to thrive in this new corporate landscape." - Dian Griesel, Founder, DGIcomm and Silver Disobedience Inc.

"Companies have been forced to make major changes to their working patterns at lightning speed. Henry's book is an expert guide to dealing with the challenges and opportunities we currently face leading a virtual workforce." - Simon Crookall, Head of Philanthropy, Voltaire Foundation, University of Oxford

Remote Work Technology is available wherever books and e-books are sold.

About the Author: Henry Kurkowski is a pioneer in managed WiFi technologies, remote IT management and digital engagement. As an experienced founding partner in upstart technology companies and with a long history in the telecommunications and SaaS industries, he has helped thousands of small businesses across the U.S. to leverage remote technologies and digital communications to automate operations, increase engagement and boost the bottom line.

About the Book: Remote Work Technology: Keeping Your Small Business Thriving from Anywhere by Henry Kurkowski (October 2021, ISBN: 978-1-119-79453-0, 352 pages, Paperback $30.00, e-book $18.00)

Media Contact: For review copies, interviews with the author, excerpt requests or additional information, contact Kirby Goble, 317-207-1718, kirbyg@ewireless.com

