Matterport 3D Capture Now Freely Available for More Than a Billion Android Mobile Devices

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Matterport for Mobile now gives Android users worldwide the power to instantly create a dimensionally accurate digital twin of buildings and spaces with just the smartphone in their pocket.



Now available in 175 countries in the Google Play app store, the company’s breakthrough 3D capture app for Android taps into the platform‘s leading market share of the global mobile device market. With more than 6 billion active smartphones in the world today, Matterport aims to sharply accelerate its progress toward digitizing the built world.

“The future of the built world is in the palm of our hands. Matterport for Mobile delivers big value in a small package, increasing productivity with every space we digitize,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “Just download and go. Our free subscription lets everyone digitize one home, office, or hotel with any compatible Android or iOS device and get 100% Matterport, 100% free. Getting started with Matterport doesn't get any better than this.”

3D Capture for All

Customers across a variety of industries use Matterport to measure, document, manage, and promote their properties online. Here are just a few examples:

Homeowners can create a precise and comprehensive digital appraisal of their property and everything in it for insurance, space planning, or just peace of mind.

of their property and everything in it for insurance, space planning, or just peace of mind. Builders can plan and manage a construction project online and collaborate inside the digital twin with designers, contractors, and clientele.

online and collaborate inside the digital twin with designers, contractors, and clientele. Real estate agents and rental property managers can quickly capture and publish a stunning 3D virtual experience online and share it across websites and professional and social networks.



Instant Gratification

With the app installed, a digital twin can be created in just minutes. Setup is quick with helpful tutorials available every step of the way. Matterport’s precision AI-powered capture software is designed to make 3D capture fast, easy, and reliable for everyone.

Mobilize the Team

Small businesses and enterprises everywhere can instantly experience the power of Matterport with the best full-featured free offering in the industry. Teams can create a set of digital twins for multiple properties, just by downloading the app to each team member’s device. It’s never been easier and more cost effective to capture multiple spaces with the convenience of Matterport for Mobile.

“We’re excited to introduce the power of Matterport to Android users across the world, and provide our customers with another option to help them bring their properties online with the devices they already own,” said Japjit Tusli, CTO of Matterport. “Starting today, they can try it out with their teams for free and instantly increase their 3D scanning capacity.”

Matterport for Mobile is accelerating the company’s international expansion across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa where Android market share is especially concentrated. Like the iOS version, the company's new Android app supports 3D capture using all other compatible camera options including the powerful Matterport Pro2 3D camera, the Leica BLK360 lidar camera, and six different 360 cameras from Insta360 and Ricoh.

Learn more about Matterport for Mobile here.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Linda McNair

Senior Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

408.675.8427

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Gores definitive proxy statement/information statement/prospectus contained in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Gores with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de87f3c1-6139-4df6-a1ff-0c36621c6e72