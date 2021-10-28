First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $3.2 Million or $0.34 per Diluted Share

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $3.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $9.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2020.



“I am pleased to report that net loans increased $20.0 million to $1.10 billion in the quarter, primarily as a result of a $24.4 million commercial real estate loan purchase from a third-party bank, as organic loan growth remains challenging in the current environment because of loan repayments and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “These purchased loans, with balances ranging between $747,000 and $5.5 million meet all of our underwriting standards and are secured by commercial properties located outside of Washington, predominantly in Texas, California and Alabama, and which are under long-term leases by national tenants,” continued Kiley.

“In addition, we achieved a further reduction in our cost of funds, with the average cost of deposits decreasing to 0.56% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.68% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. If market interest rates remain low, we expect this decline to continue as we have approximately $159.9 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 1.15% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $78.7 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.88%,” continued Kiley.

“Finally, I am happy to report that we had no nonperforming assets at quarter end as we sold our other real estate owned properties during the quarter. While this sale resulted in the recognition of a net loss of $207,000, we are pleased that we no longer have this distraction,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

Net loans receivable increased by $20.0 million to $1.10 billion at the end of the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $7.4 million in the quarter, including a $4.1 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.03, compared to $16.75 at June 30, 2021, and $15.62 at September 30, 2020.

The Company repurchased 180,179 shares at an average price of $16.44 per share during the quarter.

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 to shareholders.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.2% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.2% and 15.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 10.0% and 15.3%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

The Bank recorded a $100,000 provision for loan losses based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) including the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Deposits totaled $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021, and $1.07 billion at September 30, 2020. The $43.9 million increase in money market deposits in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, more than offset the reduction in retail certificates of deposit as the Bank continues its strategy to shift the deposit composition to lower cost transaction accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits also increased $4.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from last quarter, and increased $32.9 million as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 115,311 $ 111,240 $ 82,376 $ 4,071 $ 32,935 Interest-bearing demand 104,761 110,338 110,856 (5,577 ) (6,095 ) Statement savings 23,024 21,281 19,292 1,743 3,732 Money market 596,911 552,964 428,512 43,947 168,399 Certificates of deposit, retail 301,729 338,479 418,646 (36,750 ) (116,917 ) Certificates of deposit, brokered – – 10,000 – (10,000 ) Total deposits $ 1,141,736 $ 1,134,302 $ 1,069,682 $ 7,434 $ 72,054





The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2021 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 42,332 $ 44,237 $ 14,585 $ 315,592 $ 256,310 $ 673,056 Landing 8,918 3,448 229 25,029 4,718 42,342 Woodinville 3,769 7,020 813 19,829 5,141 36,572 Bothell 3,122 2,412 102 7,905 1,359 14,900 Crossroads 10,161 7,598 63 67,111 4,790 89,723 Kent 6,494 8,827 2 20,544 298 36,165 Kirkland 6,206 393 6 6,278 25 12,908 Issaquah 842 857 26 4,247 100 6,072 Total King County 81,844 74,792 15,826 466,535 272,741 911,738 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,844 2,697 1,305 19,005 7,213 36,064 Edmonds 14,724 7,311 1,226 39,765 9,076 72,102 Clearview 5,031 6,268 1,321 21,254 1,721 35,595 Lake Stevens 3,185 8,913 2,110 22,961 4,775 41,944 Smokey Point 3,072 3,908 1,198 25,752 6,201 40,131 Total Snohomish County 31,856 29,097 7,160 128,737 28,986 225,836 Pierce County University Place 1,204 31 12 362 2 1,611 Gig Harbor 407 841 26 1,277 - 2,551 Total Pierce County 1,611 872 38 1,639 2 4,162 Total deposits $ 115,311 $ 104,761 $ 23,024 $ 596,911 $ 301,729 $ 1,141,736





June 30, 2021 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 41,247 $ 46,092 $ 14,611 $ 296,292 $ 285,563 $ 683,805 Landing 6,324 3,827 177 22,677 5,905 38,910 Woodinville 4,546 7,115 729 18,631 5,230 36,251 Bothell 2,565 2,314 110 7,450 1,481 13,920 Crossroads 10,952 9,504 85 53,510 4,911 78,962 Kent 6,311 8,131 1 23,699 296 38,438 Kirkland 6,577 354 2 5,199 25 12,157 Issaquah 480 18 3 1,299 100 1,900 Total King County 79,002 77,355 15,718 428,757 303,511 904,343 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,275 3,343 1,288 16,616 7,954 34,476 Edmonds 12,962 9,983 688 38,773 13,439 75,845 Clearview 5,662 5,676 1,456 21,899 1,796 36,489 Lake Stevens 3,106 9,613 937 19,874 4,561 38,091 Smokey Point 3,834 3,874 1,135 24,999 7,216 41,058 Total Snohomish County 30,839 32,489 5,504 122,161 34,966 225,959 Pierce County University Place 1,007 164 28 484 2 1,685 Gig Harbor 392 330 31 1,562 – 2,315 Total Pierce County 1,399 494 59 2,046 2 4,000 Total deposits $ 111,240 $ 110,338 $ 21,281 $ 552,964 $ 338,479 $ 1,134,302





Net loans receivable totaled $1.10 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021, and $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank purchased 12 commercial real estate loans totaling $24.4 million from another commercial bank, including $7.0 million, $5.5 million, and $4.8 million secured by properties located in Texas, California, and Alabama, respectively. Each of these loans, with balances ranging between $747,000 and $5.5 million, is secured by a commercial property under a long-term lease by a national tenant. This loan purchase, along with new loan originations, more than offset the amount of loan repayments in the quarter and loan forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $8.4 million. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.09 billion for both the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a $100,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a $700,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a $700,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, management evaluated the adequacy of the ALLL and concluded that a $100,000 provision for loan losses was appropriate. This provision was primarily attributed to the growth in net loans receivable, partially offset by recoveries received during the quarter, and reflects modest changes in the composition of the loan portfolio during the quarter including a slight decline in construction and development loans. There were no significant loan grade changes during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, that materially impacted the ALLL analysis.

The ALLL represented 1.35% of total loans receivable at both September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, compared to 1.27% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), the ALLL represented 1.38% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.39% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and 1.33% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent.

There were no nonperforming loans at both September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million at September 30, 2020. The $2.1 million in nonperforming loans consisted of a single multifamily loan in foreclosure that was repaid in full in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, two undeveloped commercial lots located in Pierce County that comprised the $454,000 balance of other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, were sold, resulting in a net loss on sale of OREO of $207,000 recorded in OREO related expenses.





The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Three

Month One

Year 2021 2021 2020 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: Multifamily $ ─ $ ─ $ 2,104 $ ─ $ (2,104 ) Total nonperforming loans ─ ─ 2,104 ─ (2,104 ) OREO ─ 454 454 (454 ) (454 ) Total nonperforming assets (1) $ ─ $ 454 $ 2,558 $ (454 ) $ (2,558 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00% 0.03% 0.19%

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at September 30, 2021.





The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At September 30, 2021, TDRs totaled $2.4 million, compared to $3.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $4.1 million at September 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a $1.2 million TDR secured by commercial real estate in King County was refinanced at market rate and terms and, therefore, is no longer classified as a TDR. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented. As discussed below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (“CARES Act”), signed into law on March 27, 2020, provided guidance on the modification of loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not TDRs. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA”), signed into law on December 27, 2020, provided additional COVID relief and extended TDR relief to the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The improvement was primarily due to lower deposit-related interest expense and relatively stable interest income with the growth in the combined average balance of loans receivable and investment securities in the quarter offsetting lower average yields.

Total interest income was $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $13.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was primarily attributable to the receipt of $394,000 in interest and late charges from the payoff of a $2.0 million nonperforming loan in the prior quarter, with no similar transaction in the current quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, is primarily due to the decline in average balance of loans receivable between periods.

Total interest expense was $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decline from the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was due primarily to the repricing of maturing certificates of deposits to a lower interest rate and a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Advances from the FHLB remained unchanged at $120.0 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. The average cost of borrowings was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Bank has entered into two forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, totaling $25.0 million with a weighted average rate of 0.80% and weighted term of 7.4 years to partially replace a $50.0 million interest rate swap carrying an interest rate of 1.34% maturing on that date.

The net interest margin was 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The reduction in the net interest margin during the quarter is due to a number of factors, including a 13 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 3.93% from 4.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by an 11 basis point reduction in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter to 0.71% from 0.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The recognition of $394,000 in fees and late charges from the payoff of a $2.0 million nonperforming loan increased the interest income and the yield on interest earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to quarter ended September 30, 2020, was due primarily to the 56 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.27% for the year ago quarter, partially offset by a 23 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets from 4.16% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Asset yields continue to be impacted by the net deferred fee recognition on PPP loans, primarily the recognition of previously unamortized deferred fees and costs on forgiven PPP loans, which totaled $354,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $512,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the balance of net deferred fees relating to PPP loans to be recognized in future periods totaled $719,000.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $999,000, compared to $973,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to higher BOLI income that included $161,000 in death benefit proceeds, partially offset by lower wealth management revenue.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to the $207,000 loss on sale of OREO discussed above which, along with higher professional fees and other general administrative, more than offset the lower salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense in the quarter.

COVID-19 Related Information

The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing certain short-term loan modifications and participating in the PPP as an SBA lender. The Bank continues to work with its loan customers and manage its portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact, duration and government response to the crisis.

Paycheck Protection Program

The SBA provided assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the PPP, which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The SBA deadline for the final round of PPP loan applications was May 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were 198 PPP loans outstanding totaling $22.4 million, compared to 275 PPP loans totaling $30.8 million outstanding as of June 30, 2021, 324 PPP loans outstanding totaling $45.2 million as of March 31, 2021, and 372 PPP loans totaling $41.3 million as of December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, 149 PPP loans have an outstanding balance of $150,000 or less, totaling $7.3 million, or 32.7% of total PPP loans outstanding, including 93 loans representing $2.0 million with an outstanding balance of $50,000 or less. As of September 30, 2021, 531 PPP loans totaling $55.1 million were approved for forgiveness and repaid under the PPP loan program.

Modifications

The primary method of relief is to allow borrowers to defer their loan payments for three to six months, while certain borrowers are allowed to pay interest only or were granted payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. Recent legislation extended this accounting treatment through the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022. The following table provides detail on the balance of loans remaining on deferral status as of September 30, 2021:



As of September 30, 2021 Balance of

loans with

modifications

of 4-6 months Balance of

loans with

modifications

of greater

than 6 months Total balance

of loans with

modifications

granted Total loans

Modifications

as % of total

loans in each

category (Dollars in thousands) One-to-four family residential $ - $ - $ - $ 382,676 - Multifamily - - - 143,806 - Commercial real estate: Office - 7,153 7,153 89,622 8.0 % Retail - - - 124,439 - Mobile home park - - - 20,838 - Hotel/motel - 6,614 6,614 65,210 10.1 Nursing home - 6,368 6,368 12,784 49.8 Warehouse - - - 16,999 - Storage - - - 33,163 - Other non-residential - - - 29,301 - Total commercial real estate - 20,135 20,135 392,356 5.1 Construction/land - - - 101,288 - Business: Aircraft - - - 6,322 - SBA - - - 862 - PPP - - - 22,379 - Other business - - - 25,185 - Total business - - - 54,748 - Consumer: Classic/collectible auto - - - 32,803 - Other consumer - - - 9,681 - Total consumer - - - 42,484 - Total loans with COVID-19 pandemic modifications $ - $ 20,135 $ 20,135 $ 1,117,358 1.8 %

Total loans with modifications granted declined to $20.1 million, or 1.8% of total outstanding at September 30, 2021, from $35.2 million, or 3.2% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, and $65.5 million, or 5.7% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2020. The decline in the current quarter is due to additional customers returning to regular scheduled payments and continued improvement in economic conditions in our market areas. As of September 30, 2021, all of the remaining modified loans had been granted modifications of greater than six months.

Additional Loan Portfolio Details

The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for potentially delinquent loans that have not requested a loan modification in accordance with the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of its loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, that may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:



As of September 30, 2021 LTV 0-60% LTV 61-75% LTV 76%+ Total Average LTV Category: (1) (Dollars in thousands) One-to-four family $ 266,058 $ 135,700 $ 17,131 $ 418,889 49.25 % Church 1,340 - - 1,340 45.22 Classic/collectible auto 7,061 13,022 12,720 32,803 95.65 Gas station 3,439 - 495 3,934 49.96 Hotel/motel 53,831 11,379 - 65,210 59.18 Marina 7,740 - - 7,740 37.63 Mobile home park 18,638 2,200 - 20,838 38.56 Nursing home 12,784 - - 12,784 24.54 Office 44,528 44,976 4,218 93,722 40.56 Other non-residential 14,066 2,221 - 16,287 46.60 Retail 84,436 40,003 - 124,439 50.03 Storage 24,218 11,034 - 35,252 43.58 Warehouse 16,758 241 - 16,999 34.35

(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on collateral type rather than loan category.





First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,243 $ 7,518 $ 7,440 (3.7 )% (2.6 )% Interest-earning deposits with banks 71,869 72,045 18,674 (0.2 ) 284.9 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 178,061 187,873 126,020 (5.2 ) 41.3 Annuity held-to-maturity 2,425 2,419 2,406 0.2 0.8 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,057,

$14,878, and $14,568 respectively 1,101,669 1,081,640 1,133,984 1.9 (2.8 ) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 6,465 6,465 6,410 0.0 0.9 Accrued interest receivable 5,681 5,498 5,676 3.3 0.1 Deferred tax assets, net 746 688 1,879 8.4 (60.3 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") - 454 454 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 22,628 22,567 22,409 0.3 1.0 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 34,994 35,536 32,830 (1.5 ) 6.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,975 2,332 1,704 27.6 74.6 Right of use asset ("ROU"), net 3,838 4,025 3,834 (4.6 ) 0.1 Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 719 $ 754 860 (4.6 ) (16.4 ) Total assets $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 $ 1,365,469 0.7 % 5.5 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 115,311 $ 111,240 $ 82,376 3.7 % 40.0 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,026,425 1,023,062 987,306 0.3 4.0 Total deposits 1,141,736 1,134,302 1,069,682 0.7 6.7 Advances from the FHLB 120,000 120,000 120,000 0.0 0.0 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and

insurance 5,075 2,616 4,742 94.0 7.0 Lease liability, net 3,994 4,176 3,942 (4.4 ) 1.3 Accrued interest payable 206 193 197 6.7 4.6 Other liabilities 7,735 7,795 12,128 (0.8 ) (36.2 ) Total liabilities 1,278,746 1,269,082 1,210,691 0.8 5.6 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized

10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized

90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

9,483,081 shares at September 30, 2021,

9,651,180 shares at June 30, 2021, and

9,911,607 shares at September 30, 2020 95 97 99 (2.1 ) (4.0 ) Additional paid-in capital 78,311 80,770 83,839 (3.0 ) (6.6 ) Retained earnings 84,402 82,224 76,300 2.6 10.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (223 ) (59 ) (3,203 ) 278.0 (93.0 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan

("ESOP") shares (1,129 ) (1,411 ) (2,257 ) (20.0 ) (50.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 161,456 161,621 154,778 (0.1 ) 4.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 $ 1,365,469 0.7 % 5.5 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,508 $ 12,641 $ 12,847 (1.1 )% (2.6 )% Investments available-for-sale 814 850 751 (4.2 ) 8.4 Investments held-to-maturity 4 4 6 0.0 (33.3 ) Interest-earning deposits with banks 24 16 8 50.0 200.0 Dividends on FHLB Stock 84 83 82 1.2 2.4 Total interest income 13,434 13,594 13,694 (1.2 ) (1.9 ) Interest expense Deposits 1,612 1,915 3,206 (15.8 ) (49.7 ) Other borrowings 431 413 400 4.4 7.8 Total interest expense 2,043 2,328 3,606 (12.2 ) (43.3 ) Net interest income 11,391 11,266 10,088 1.1 12.9 Provision (recapture of provision) for

loan losses 100 (700 ) 700 (114.3 ) (85.7 ) Net interest income after provision

(recapture of provision) for loan losses 11,291 11,966 9,388 (5.6 ) 20.3 Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments - - 18 n/a (100.0 ) BOLI income 377 246 269 53.3 40.1 Wealth management revenue 64 167 145 (61.7 ) (55.9 ) Deposit related fees 228 227 201 0.4 13.4 Loan related fees 300 281 376 6.8 (20.2 ) Other 30 52 2 (42.3 ) 1,400.0 Total noninterest income 999 973 1,011 2.7 (1.2 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,856 5,062 4,880 (4.1 ) (0.5 ) Occupancy and equipment 1,116 1,187 987 (6.0 ) 13.1 Professional fees 502 389 371 29.0 35.3 Data processing 626 680 731 (7.9 ) (14.4 ) OREO related expenses, net 207 - 1 n/a 20,600.0 Regulatory assessments 121 113 134 7.1 (9.7 ) Insurance and bond premiums 106 111 116 (4.5 ) (8.6 ) Marketing 64 23 41 178.3 56.1 Other general and administrative 735 625 606 17.6 21.3 Total noninterest expense 8,333 8,190 7,867 1.7 5.9 Income before federal income tax

provision 3,957 4,749 2,532 (16.7 ) 56.3 Federal income tax provision 758 939 450 (19.3 ) 68.4 Net income $ 3,199 $ 3,810 $ 2,082 (16.0 )% 53.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding 9,314,456 9,434,004 9,661,498 Weighted average number of diluted

shares outstanding 9,446,702 9,528,623 9,675,567





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 37,772 $ 39,504 (4.4 )% Investments available-for-sale 2,400 2,466 (2.7 ) Investments held-to-maturity 20 17 17.6 Interest-earning deposits with banks 53 45 17.8 Dividends on FHLB Stock 247 240 2.9 Total interest income 40,492 42,272 (4.2 ) Interest expense Deposits 5,826 11,238 (48.2 ) Other borrowings 1,263 1,214 4.0 Total interest expense 7,089 12,452 (43.1 ) Net interest income 33,403 29,820 12.0 (Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses (300 ) 1,300 (123.1 ) Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses 33,703 28,520 18.2 Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments - 86 (100.0 ) BOLI income 891 778 14.5 Wealth management revenue 391 493 (20.7 ) Deposit related fees 654 560 16.8 Loan related fees 714 865 (17.5 ) Other 86 7 1,128.6 Total noninterest income 2,736 2,789 (1.9 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,863 14,893 (0.2 ) Occupancy and equipment 3,403 3,090 10.1 Professional fees 1,423 1,257 13.2 Data processing 2,003 2,112 (5.2 ) OREO related expenses, net 208 7 2,871.4 Regulatory assessments 356 405 (12.1 ) Insurance and bond premiums 341 339 0.6 Marketing 116 133 (12.8 ) Other general and administrative 1,938 1,843 5.2 Total noninterest expense 24,651 24,079 2.4 Income before federal income tax provision 11,788 7,230 63.0 Federal income tax provision 2,281 1,320 72.8 Net income $ 9,507 $ 5,910 60.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,412,196 9,788,397 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,514,165 9,811,602





The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ 8,220 0.7 % $ 11,652 1.1 % $ 11,422 1.0 % Other multifamily 135,586 12.2 % 131,229 11.9 % 131,197 11.4 % Total multifamily residential 143,806 12.9 % 142,881 13.0 % 142,619 12.4 % Non-residential: Office 89,622 8.0 % 83,120 7.6 % 81,566 7.1 % Retail 124,439 11.1 % 103,175 9.4 % 121,338 10.6 % Mobile home park 20,838 1.9 % 26,894 2.4 % 25,510 2.2 % Hotel / motel 65,210 5.8 % 65,446 6.0 % 69,157 6.0 % Nursing Home 12,784 1.1 % 12,818 1.2 % 12,868 1.1 % Warehouse 16,999 1.5 % 17,217 1.6 % 17,512 1.5 % Storage 33,163 3.0 % 33,332 3.0 % 36,093 3.1 % Other non-residential 29,301 2.6 % 28,704 2.5 % 25,724 2.3 % Total non-residential 392,356 35.0 % 370,706 33.7 % 389,768 33.9 % Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 36,213 3.2 % 36,123 3.3 % 45,231 4.0 % Multifamily 47,549 4.3 % 56,090 5.1 % 47,547 4.1 % Commercial 6,189 0.6 % 6,056 0.6 % 5,475 0.5 % Land development 11,337 1.0 % 6,653 0.6 % 1,345 0.1 % Total construction/land 101,288 9.1 % 104,922 9.6 % 99,598 8.7 % One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 184,990 16.6 % 191,906 17.5 % 214,250 18.6 % Permanent non-owner occupied 197,686 17.7 % 179,029 16.3 % 177,621 15.4 % Total one-to-four family residential 382,676 34.3 % 370,935 33.8 % 391,871 34.0 % Business: Aircraft 6,322 0.6 % 9,315 0.8 % 11,735 1.0 % Small Business Administration ("SBA") 862 0.1 % 884 0.1 % 819 0.1 % Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") 22,379 2.0 % 30,823 2.8 % 52,045 4.5 % Other business 25,185 2.2 % 26,409 2.4 % 21,181 1.8 % Total business 54,748 4.9 % 67,431 6.1 % 85,780 7.4 % Consumer: Classic, collectible and other auto 32,819 2.9 % 30,593 2.8 % 27,784 2.4 % Other consumer 9,665 0.9 % 10,752 1.0 % 13,061 1.2 % Total consumer 42,484 3.8 % 41,345 3.8 % 40,845 3.6 % Total loans 1,117,358 100.0 % 1,098,220 100.0 % 1,150,481 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 632 1,702 1,929 ALLL 15,057 14,878 14,568 Loans receivable, net $ 1,101,669 $ 1,081,640 $ 1,133,984 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 67.1 % 69.3 % 68.4 % Total non-owner occupied commercial

real estate as % of total capital 389.6 % 384.4 % 407.1 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : (1) Return on assets 0.88 % 1.07 % 0.73 % 0.77 % 0.60 % Return on equity 7.84 9.54 6.42 6.76 5.34 Dividend payout ratio 32.35 27.50 42.31 35.71 45.45 Equity-to-total assets 11.21 11.30 11.08 11.26 11.34 Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (2) 11.11 11.19 10.97 11.15 11.22 Net interest margin 3.33 3.36 3.31 3.29 3.07 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.35 117.99 117.92 116.42 116.08 Efficiency ratio 67.26 66.92 70.63 68.55 70.88 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.30 2.31 2.36 2.46 2.26 Book value per common share $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 $ 16.05 $ 15.62 Tangible book value per share (2) 16.86 16.58 16.17 15.88 15.44 Capital Ratios : (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.19 % 10.15 % 10.15 % 10.29 % 10.03 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 14.45 14.36 14.32 14.01 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.25 14.45 14.36 14.32 14.01 Total capital ratio 15.50 15.70 15.62 15.57 15.26 Asset Quality Ratios : Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.00 0.00 0.18 0.19 0.18 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.00 0.03 0.17 0.18 0.19 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.35 1.35 1.39 1.36 1.27 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Loan Losses : ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 14,878 $ 15,502 $ 15,174 $ 14,568 $ 13,836 Provision 100 (700 ) 300 600 700 Charge-offs - - - (2 ) - Recoveries 79 76 28 8 32 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502 $ 15,174 $ 14,568

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 4.54 % 4.64 % 4.66 % 4.61 % 4.49 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 1.75 1.92 1.91 2.21 2.32 Yield on investments held-to-maturity 0.66 0.66 2.18 0.99 0.99 Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.14 0.10 0.09 0.11 0.10 Yield on FHLB stock 5.15 5.13 5.00 4.99 4.95 Yield on interest-earning assets 3.93 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.26 % 4.16 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.63 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 1.12 % 1.27 % Cost of borrowings 1.42 1.37 1.41 1.40 1.28 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.99 % 1.15 % 1.27 % Cost of total deposits 0.56 % 0.68 % 0.85 % 1.03 % 1.18 % Cost of funds 0.64 0.75 0.91 1.07 1.19 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,094,124 $ 1,092,710 $ 1,099,364 $ 1,126,554 $ 1,137,742 Investments available-for-sale 184,840 177,713 155,795 127,456 128,885 Investments held-to-maturity 2,421 2,415 2,413 2,410 2,399 Interest-earning deposits 68,618 64,035 52,336 26,092 32,701 FHLB stock 6,465 6,485 6,412 6,459 6,592 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,356,468 $ 1,343,358 $ 1,316,320 $ 1,288,971 $ 1,308,319 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,016,540 $ 1,018,083 $ 996,295 $ 985,945 $ 1,002,518 Borrowings 120,000 120,494 120,000 121,218 124,543 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,136,540 1,138,577 1,116,295 1,107,163 1,127,061 Noninterest-bearing deposits 121,256 110,207 99,013 83,719 81,694 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,257,796 $ 1,248,784 $ 1,215,308 $ 1,190,882 $ 1,208,755 Average assets $ 1,436,801 $ 1,424,126 $ 1,394,213 $ 1,366,061 $ 1,383,736 Average stockholders' equity 161,892 160,189 157,856 155,765 154,988

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity; tangible assets; tangible book value per share; tangible equity-to-tangible assets; and ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 161,456 $ 161,621 $ 158,443 $ 156,302 $ 154,778 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 719 754 789 824 860 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 159,848 $ 159,978 $ 156,765 $ 154,589 $ 153,029 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 $ 1,430,226 $ 1,387,669 $ 1,365,469 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 719 754 789 824 860 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,438,594 $ 1,429,060 $ 1,428,548 $ 1,385,956 $ 1,363,720 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,483,081 9,651,180 9,692,610 9,736,875 9,911,607 Equity-to-total assets (GAAP) 11.21 % 11.30 % 11.08 % 11.26 % 11.34 % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 11.11 11.19 10.97 11.15 11.22 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 $ 16.05 $ 15.62 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 16.86 16.58 16.17 15.88 15.44

ALLL on loans to total loans receivable, excluding PPP loans:

Allowance for loan losses $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502 $ 15,174 $ 14,568 Total loans (GAAP) $ 1,117,358 $ 1,098,220 $ 1,116,391 $ 1,117,410 $ 1,150,481 Less: PPP loans 22,379 30,823 45,220 41,251 52,045 Total loans excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP) $ 1,094,979 $ 1,067,397 $ 1,071,171 $ 1,076,159 $ 1,098,436 ALLL as a percent of total loans (GAAP) 1.35 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.27 % ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding

PPP loans (Non-GAAP) 1.38 1.39 1.45 1.41 1.33





