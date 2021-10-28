PurelyRx Launches Its Digital Pharmacy Logistics Administrative Portal Nationally

Manhattan, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce that they have launched its digital pharmacy logistics administrative portal nationally through PurelyRx.



PurelyRx has been laser focused on building out a unique digital pharmacy logistics application. The company recently launched the Administrator Portal module for its clients. This feature was designed to support pharmacy operations growing need to service on-demand individual and batch prescription deliveries.



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "The urgency and need for a product like the PurelyRx digital pharmacy delivery application is growing daily, especially in rural areas. Assisted living and long-term care facilities are especially in need of this technology. This tech release gives us the ability to scale our digital pharmacy product nationwide. The two pharmacies we purchased earlier this year will serve as our operational command and control.”



The PurelyRx Admin Portal provides the ability for clients to manage all aspects of the platform related to their individual pharmacies. Clients now manage pharmacies, pharmacists, delivery batch configurations, special notifications and user security settings.



Mr. Parker added: “it is technology like our completed PurelyRx application that levels the playing field, enabling small independent pharmacies to compete head to head with the giants of the industry in fully servicing their customers digitally. We now provide a tech they generally could not afford to create and enable on their own. It's very disruptive!”



As part of the PurelyRx Admin Portal is the introduction of the Reports Module. The Reports Module includes a robust reporting package, enabling true granular visibility across all pharmacy delivery activity. The PurelyRx Admin Portal is a hallmark step to providing automated scalability solutions for PurelyRx clients!



Healixa’s technology portfolio now address two major challenges for truly sustainable communities: First, Sustainable clean potable water (Atmospheric Water Harvesting®); 2. Digital access to affordable prescription therapies available on-demand.



Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



